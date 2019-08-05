Nominations are flooding in for this year's Asthma Young Achievers' Award in Hamilton.

The award, now in its fifth year, acknowledges Hamilton primary and intermediate aged children who despite a respiratory condition do well in any sphere, be it academic, sport, social or community activities.

The awards were created in recognition of Leigh and Betty Dunbar, who were founders of the Waikato Asthma and Respiratory Trust.

Last year's winner Lachlan Bullen from Rototuna Primary School was ecstatic to receive the $200 winning prize which he shared with a couple of his close school mates.

Lachlan suffers from brittle asthma, a severe and sometimes debilitating illness, but despite his condition involves himself in as many activities as he can.

"It is really hard when we do physical education, I play soccer and swim and sometimes it is hard when I try to join in, but the swimming has helped my asthma," Lachlan said at the time.

The committee that chose Lachlan as the winner said he tries to make the most of each opportunity presented to him at school and even though he was too sick to compete in the school cross country, he was a valuable support person and cheered on all of the runners.

Nominations close soon, and if you would like to nominate a child this year, please go to the Facebook page – Asthma Young Achievers Award and ask for a nomination pack.

All nominations should be forwarded by the child's school no later than 5pm Friday, August 9.