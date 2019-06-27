Eight scholars, including two from Hamilton, who have demonstrated excellence in various fields, including sports, academia and the performing arts will receive up to $5000 in the latest Variety Gold Heart Scholarship awards.

The scholarship funds will provide support to talented young Kiwis who might not otherwise have access to tuition fees or equipment expenses needed to achieve their ambitions.

The 2019 scholarships mark 13 years of partnership between online trading platform, CMC Markets New Zealand (CMC) and Variety Children's Charity.

The recipients from Hamilton are Venessa Joyce, 13, and Verity Howells, 16.

Venessa's scholarship is awarded for her dedication to singing. Having already placed in a number of regional competitions, Venessa's goal is to study vocals at a tertiary level and represent New Zealand on the world stage. The scholarship will fund tuition fees for ongoing private vocal lessons.

Verity is a previous Gold Heart Scholarship recipient and has been selected again for her dedication to the performing arts.

Singer Venessa Joyce, 13, wants to represent New Zealand on the world stage. Photo / Supplied

In addition to her long list of competition titles and scholarships, Verity performed in last year's Coca Cola Christmas in the Park to an audience of over 250,000 people. Funds will enable Verity to receive tutoring from a previous winner of the World Championships of Performing Arts, with a goal of competing in this competition.

This year, Variety — the Children's Charity and CMC Markets are both celebrating milestones, with Variety's 30th anniversary in New Zealand, and CMC Markets' 30th anniversary globally.

Variety chief executive officer Lorraine Taylor says the charity is grateful to CMC Markets for its continuous backing, especially as applications for the programme grow each year.

General Manager of CMC Markets NZ Chris Smith says it's an honour to be given the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of young Kiwis.