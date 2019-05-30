Hamilton drag queen Tristan Fisher is organising auditions to find performers for a monthly themed drag show at SkyCity Hamilton, starting in mid-August.

The 23-year-old has been performing as a drag queen for six months and said he was introduced to it by his partner.

"I didn't have much of an acceptance towards drag, because I didn't understand it at the time. My partner allowed me to see it is another form of art," he says.

Currently scheduled for June 7 at Riverlea Theatre, the auditions are open to anyone who "can hold a stage by themselves for a full four minutes".

There can be some division among the queer community about what constitutes a 'real' drag queen or king.

"Anybody can be a drag queen," the Waikato University student said. "Drag is literally absolutely anything."

Performers are not required to show up in drag but are asked to bring their dancing shoes, a prepared musical number, and pictures of their drag persona.

"We will also be asking you to learn a few steps.

"This is absolutely not a deciding factor."

A local drag king, Kerosino, said she was looking forward to "exploring my not-so-feminine side".

Having enjoyed previous experiences singing "trouser roles — those are male roles sung by women" in operas, the musician said she feels this will be an opportunity to further express this.

"I'm not sure yet what this show will bring to Hamilton," Kerosino said.

"I hope it'll be something unique, fun and entertaining.

"I believe that this show will be fantastic." Tristan said. "It is a side to Hamilton that people haven't seen in a long time. I think it's really important to bring it back so that we have some sort of community and LGBT entertainment in Hamilton."

Those hoping to audition can contact Tristan's Facebook page, Drag on Vic.