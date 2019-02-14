Hamilton City Council elected members have been warned over early election campaign costs, with some, including the mayor, in doubt over when they have to start keeping account of spending.

At the full council meeting last week, councillors discussed the triennial elections and approved a decision to list candidate names on voting papers in random order. During discussion, councillors brought up rules around electioneering spending with some councillors already announcing they will stand in the September elections.

HCC governance manager Lee-Ann Jordan told councillors that if they are not clear about anything that could be interpreted as electioneering they should check with electoral officer Dale Ofsoske.

Mayor Andrew King responded saying, "You have left doubt in our minds that the three months proceeding the elections may not be when you start to count the spend."

Ms Jordan replied to Mr King saying that Mr Ofsoske should be the point of reference for candidates.

Mr Ofsoske told Hamilton News: "There is a three-month official applicable period (July 12 to October 12) for recording election expenses, but the law does require any expenditure undertaken prior to this period (on election promotion that is also used within the applicable period) to be 'fairly apportioned' between before and during the applicable period. Potential candidates are not required to declare their expenditure and donations received until after the election."

He said some potential candidates have already contacted him and are aware of this requirement.

Councillor Angela O'Leary said during the council meeting, an example was her car which she had recently signwritten to advertise her mayoralty bid.

"My car has been done now, and I will carry that through. You have to fairly apportion, and the legislation leaves it up to you, a certain amount from here to that election period," Ms O'Leary said.

Councillor James Casson pushed for further explanation, asking if the two current billboards used by the mayor in Frankton and on the back of central Hamilton's Pak'nSave would be apportioned.

"If mayor Andrew brought his building size signs right now all the way through past the election time of July 12, that would be apportioned," Mr Casson said.

Ms Jordan said the question should be directed to the electoral officer, but it would be a similar to Ms O'Leary's car situation.

Mr King told Hamilton News later that they are not part of an electioneering campaign. The billboards say "Drive safely these holidays".

"They are me just sending messages of goodwill, or messages to the public that directly lines up with resolutions from council," Mr King said.

Mr King said the billboards are funded personally, and they are just a message from the mayor's office.

"I don't take any expenses from council, all of this is run through my own personal funding. I don't have a mayoral car when I could have one, I don't take any cell phone costs, I don't take any expenses whatsoever."