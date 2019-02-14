Upgrades at a notorious Hamilton intersection are steadily progressing, and work is due to be completed by the end of March.

The Thomas Road and Gordonton Road intersection was fast-tracked for an upgrade after a fatal accident in July, with council approving a set of traffic lights to be installed at the intersection.

The upgrades were due to be completed by Christmas, but due to weather and moving infrastructure, such as fibre internet wires, the completion date was pushed back.

As part of the upgrades, raised platforms are being installed on Gordonton Road, and will be the first of their kind on a 60kmh road in New Zealand.

Councillor Mark Bunting, who chairs the Access Hamilton taskforce, which deals with transport in Hamilton, said they will be effective at calming the speed.

"They aren't speedbumps, they are more akin to the kind of platforms by Barton and Bryce street in town," Mr Bunting said.

"They will be very hard to speed over."

Since then, stormwater pipes have been installed, with the road reshaping and traffic island installation underway.

Along with the upgrades, the speed limit from the Gordonton/Wairere roundabout heading north to Thomas Rd has been dropped to 60kmh.

A temporary 30kmh at the site is in place while work continues.