A young Hamilton cricket fan was excited to meet his heroes last week when he joined Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson and India's Rohit Sharma for the pre-match coin toss on the pitch before the Blackcaps vs India match.

Ibrahim Gill, 8, who attends Knighton Normal School, won the ANZ competition to be the Coin Toss kid, which involved joining the two team captains on the pitch before the match. He has been playing cricket with his family since he was three years old and started playing for his school last year.

He said that he hoped to play for the Blackcaps one day.

"My favourite part was being a part of the coin toss. Kane Williamson is my favourite player and I got the chance to shake his hand," he said.

Head of Sponsorship at ANZ, Sue McGregor said Ibrahim was one of 23 young cricketers selected to take part in the pre-match ritual this season.

Since 2009 ANZ has given more than $900,000 to help cricket players achieve their cricket goals. Applications are also open for an ANZ On Your Team grant.

The game was the Blackcaps only win in the five match series ODI against India, with Trent Boult taking five wickets, and India being bowled out for 92. The Blackcaps made quick work of chasing down India's run total, with Ross Taylor (37) and Henry Nicholls (30) both not out at the end of the day.