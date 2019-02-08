E-bike riding city councillor Mark Bunting says e-scooters will be here soon and Hamilton needs to be ready to lead the country in modern people moving solutions as the city continues its rapid growth.

On Tuesday, the council will decide if we need a code of practice for e-scooters. Mr Bunting is excited at the prospect of their arrival and says the council needs to stay ahead of the game.

"Do it fast, because these things are coming" is his message to the council's Growth and Infrastructure committee which will decide on a code of practice to allow Lime Scooters or other companies to operate alternative forms of transport vehicles.

Lime Scooters have already rolled out across Auckland and Dunedin, with Wellington set to trial the alternative form of transport.

Lime has already rolled out e-scooters in several cities across New Zealand, including Auckland and Dunedin. Mr Bunting, who chairs the Access Hamilton taskforce, said that Hamilton can learn from the other cities to speed up their own process.

"I would like to see maybe a speed limit. I think New Plymouth has limited them to 15 kmh and that makes a difference," Mr Bunting said.

"I'm realistic about it, I do think there will be a fair proportion that we will be digging out of the river. That is sort of a national sport"

The staff report says over the last 12 months, council have been approached by several bike and electric scooter hire operators, wanting to introduce them into the city.

"We have been approached by Lime Scooter, and there has been a lot of discussion around those, along with ride sharing cars. We just need to be prepared for these."

Mr Bunting, who chairs the Access Hamilton taskforce that works to meet the changing travel demands of the city, rides his own e-bike around the city, said the whole world needs to be more walking and cycling safety conscious.

"The future is moving people rather than moving vehicles," Mr Bunting said.

"The more people that live here, the less room we have got. My goal is to not just keep up with the rest of the country, but also lead the rest of the country."



"If people had all these choices of bus, bike, scooter or walk, rather than just drive it will be a whole lot better."

The council could also vote to not permit operators of personal use transport vehicles for hire to trade in public places.