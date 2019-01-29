Hamilton is well on its way to a forecast high of 32C this afternoon the heatwave spread through the city.

The sizzling weather and demand for water prompted Hamilton City Council to move to alert level two today to help conserve water.

This change to alert level two means sprinklers and watering systems can only be used on alternate days, even street numbers on even days; odd street numbers on odd days, between 6-8am and 6-8pm, while hand-held hosing can still be done any time.

City council waters manager Maire Porter said a significant increase in water usage combined with consistently high temperatures has prompted the move to alert level two.

"Our residents have done a great job with water conservation so far this summer, but as people return from holiday and with the warm settled weather we have seen a steady increase especially with outdoor water usage. With more warm weather on the way we need to ensure there is enough water for everyone," Ms Porter said.

Ms Porter says outdoor water use is the biggest contributor to increased water demand in summer.

"On average a sprinkler left on for an hour will use more than 1000 litres of water. Moving to alert level two and abiding by these simple watering rules will help conserve our city's water supply and give us a better chance of getting through the rest of the summer without the need for further restrictions."

Ms Porter says everyone can make small changes to their water usage which can save a lot of water each day. "

"Simple things like watering the garden by hand, taking shorter showers, not leaving the tap on when you're brushing your teeth or washing your car on a piece of lawn can also make a difference and will save hundreds of litres a day."

Meanwhile the SPCA is urging pet owners to look out for their pets and make sure they are being kept hydrated.

"Dogs aren't very good at keeping themselves cool. Every dog is different when it comes to dealing with heat. Overweight dogs, dogs with short or flat noses, long-haired breeds, young puppies, old dogs and those dogs who are sick tend to struggle more so take extra care with them," the SPCA said.

"Avoid long and strenuous walks on hot, sunny days and steer clear of prolonged sun exposure. Take your pets to an area that has grass, is shady and cool, and where they can't over exert themselves. Make sure you pay attention to your pet's needs too. If they want to lie down, or only have a short walk, then stop"

Residents of Tauwhare, Gordonton and Matangi are also now on alert level two as their water is supplied by Hamilton City Council. Te Awamutu and Pirongia remain on alert level one.