River path users who enjoy the stretch of the riverpath network between Anzac Pde and Cook St may encounter intermittent short path closures over the next two weeks while tree management work is undertaken.

Contractors working on behalf of Hamilton City Council are removing smaller and undesirable species from the eastern side of the river, and also pruning some larger trees to create improved views of the river from the eastern side.

The closures will occur from time to time, and will be managed directly by contractors on site. Members of the public using the paths may face brief delays while some tasks are undertaken, or need to detour via adjacent street.

On Thursday January 17, a section of Hamilton's Killarney Rd will be under traffic control on while Hamilton City Council's arborists remove two street trees.

Advertisement

The trees to be removed are alders, which damage assets such as kerb and channel through their root growth. The trees will be replaced with a more suitable species in winter.

To remove the trees safely, the westbound lane of Killarney Rd past the site will be under temporary traffic control.

Killarney Rd is one of the city's main arterial routes and road users are asked for patience while traffic is managed for completion of the job, between 9am and 3pm.