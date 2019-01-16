Hamilton Mayor Andrew King is opposing a request by SKYCITY Casino Hamilton to add 60 additional gaming machines to the casino floor.

In a statement from the mayor's office, Mr King said he is against casino's application to add the new machines.

"I am completely against the casino's application to add more harm; it spits in the face of Hamilton's sinking lid policy on gaming machines", Mr King said.

SKYCITY Hamilton has made an application to the Gambling Commission to add 60 additional gaming machines to its current total of 339. In exchange the casino will remove three blackjack tables.

"The casino could have 399 machines which is nearly 50 per cent of all pokie machines in Hamilton. SKYCITY wants to capitalise on a high-earner harm product, by requesting 60 more misery machines" Mr King said.

The Gambling Act 2003 states there is to be no increase in casino gambling and any increase in gaming machines must be accompanied by a reduction in table games.

"I believe this will increase casino gambling, three black jack tables which are probably empty being exchanged for 60 individual chances to gamble is an increase in my view and is probably the view of many others" Mr King said.

SKYCITY Hamilton casino operations brings in $48-$50 million each year, with a tiny amount being returned to the wider Waikato and Bay of Plenty community via grants every year. By comparison Class 4 gaming machines found in pubs and bars by law must return 40% of their net profits back to the community through grants.

"It is just shocking that SKYCITY has not looked at what the local community wants, which is less pokies, but instead look to improve their bottom line with misery money", Mr King said.

Hamilton City Council has no jurisdiction on the decision to grant the additional gaming machines, however the council is classified as an affected party and has a right to make a submission to the gambling commission on the decision.

"I have a strong opinion on the issues, but I look forward to the debate and discussion with councillors on the contents of any submission council makes to the Gambling Commission," Mr King said.

The Council will make a decision on a submission at the February 7 council meeting.