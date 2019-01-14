An action packed 2019 is in store for Hamilton with a string of events hitting the city over the next couple of months.

Fatboy Slim, Nitro Circus, HSBCS NZ Sevens and the Black Caps are just some of the major events that Hamiltonians will have access to, without needing to leave the city.

The HSBCS NZ Sevens return to FMG Stadium for the second time on January 26-27, after a successful debut in Hamilton last year.

Crowds of fans in weird and wonderful costumes are expected to descend on the city for two days of sporting fun.

The stadium will then host the Gallagher Chiefs first 2019 game of the Investec Super Rugby season, against the Sunwolves from Japan on March 2, before the adrenalin-filled Nitro Circus You Got This World Tour on March 10.

The sporting action in the city does not stop there, with Kane Williamson and the Black Caps taking on India in a ODI on 31 January, while the Whiter Ferns will also face India on February 1.

On February 10, Seddon Park will host a double header where both the Black Caps and White Ferns will take on India's men and women's team in consecutive matches over the course of the afternoon and evening.

The Black Caps will also play their first test against Bangladesh in Hamilton on February 8 to March 4.

Claudelands Arena will host a series of events including PAW Patrol Live on January 19-20 before welcoming one of the legends of British dance music, Fatboy Slim on January 25, followed by The Hollies playing on March 4.

Other significant events taking place in the Waikato region over the summer include Waka Ama Nationals on January 14-19 at Lake Karapiro, Soundsplash on January 18-20 at Raglan's Wainui Reserve, Track Cycling World Cup on January 18-20 at Cambridge's Avantidrome, Festival One on January 25-28 at Mystery Creek and the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival from February 20 to March 3.

More details about the events taking place in and around Hamilton can be found at hlive.co.nz.