A decision on the future of Hamilton's I-Site is yet to be made, after the item was pulled from the council's agenda on December 14.

Hamilton's I-Site was a hot talking point during mayor Andrew King's 10-year plan, when he proposed to disestablish the current site in Garden Place, and move it into the council reception to save about $5.6m over 10 years.

A series of amendments during the 10-year plan discussions ended with a decision to ask staff to report back to council in June this year on the opportunities to restructure the service to return a break-even result.

That report has yet to come back to council, after being deferred again until sometime in 2019.

Councillor Angela O'Leary posted on her public Facebook page that "the mayor's proposal to close our only I-Site came as a surprise during the 10 Year Plan".

"I'm aware throughout that time that at least four staff members left because of it, and now going into Christmas the guillotine remains above the staff who are still there. I really feel for the staff and their families about the way these things have played out this term. It is not the way to treat people," Ms O'Leary said.

Despite Ms O'Leary's support for the site, comments on her Facebook post were split.

Rhys Hickman said the internet is a more accessible place for people to get their information now.

"Angela when you are travelling around the country or world where do you get your info on what to do. In this day and age its called Google. Not I-Site. It sucks for the people that work there but its just a sign of the times," Mr Hickman said.

However, Karen Watkins replied, saying some people prefer talking to a face.

"People like to speak to people. Google can be a start but way more information comes from person to person contact if you use I-Sites well," Ms Watkins said. "What I do not like is its location. No parking and not as visible as it should be."

The I-Site is not the only decision to be deferred, with the future of Founders Theatre also still unclear.

After debate around whether to demolish the building or give it back to the community, council decided to incorporate a decision into the West Town Belt Masterplan.

The plan has since been deferred until 2019 for public consultation after Christmas.

Maintenance costs came to $35,648 over the 2017/18 financial year, primarily to keep the building secure and weathertight. Council provided for $22,000 over the current 2018/19 financial year.