Hamilton is gearing up for one of its most exciting summers ever, with a string of events in coming weeks.

With big names like Fatboy Slim, Nitro Circus, Skycity Breakers, HSBC NZ Sevens and the Blackcaps among the city's event line-up, Hamiltonians no longer need to leave town to get summer event action says Hamilton City Council's General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Major Events, Sean Murray.

Mr Murray says the city's upcoming summer line-up is a reflection of its growing reputation as a world-class events destination.

Claudelands started its summer event calendar with comedy show 7 Days Live, followed by the ABBA Show on Saturday and the city's first regular season Australian NBL game between the Skycity Breakers v Illawarra Hawks on Friday, 21 December.

Advertisement

The venue will also host a series of PAW Patrol Live! shows on 19-20 January, before welcoming one of the legends of British dance music, Fatboy Slim on 25 January, followed by The Hollies playing on 4 March.

HSBC NZ Sevens will return to FMG Stadium Waikato for a second time on 26-27 January.

The stadium will then host the Gallagher Chiefs for their first 2019 Investec Super Rugby home game against the Sunwolves on 2 March and the adrenalin-filled Nitro Circus You Got This World Tour on 10 March.

Seddon Park's action-packed summer of cricket includes Blackcaps v India ODI on 31 January, a White Ferns v India ODI on 1 February, and a double-header on 10 February where the Blackcaps and White Ferns take on India's men's and women's teams in consecutive matches over the course of the afternoon and evening.

The Blackcaps will also play their first test against Bangladesh in Hamilton on 28 February to 4 March.

Other significant events taking place in Hamilton and the Waikato region over the summer include the North Island Colgate Games on 4-6 January at Porritt Stadium, Waka Ama Nationals on 14-19 January at Lake Karapiro, Soundsplash on 18-20 January at Raglan's Wainui Reserve, Track Cycling World Cup on 18-20 January at Cambridge's Avantidrome, Festival One on 25-28 January at Mystery Creek and the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival from 20 February to 3 March.

More details about the events taking place in and around Hamilton can be found at hlive.co.nz