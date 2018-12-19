Winners from the finalists released last week will be announced at the 2018 Brian Perry Waikato Regional Sports Awards, which celebrate and acknowledge sporting excellence and service.

The finalists were selected from the winners and judges' recommendations of the nine District Sports Awards.

Sport Waikato CEO Matthew Cooper said a high calibre of finalists within the categories came from another busy sporting year for the region.

"The Commonwealth Games were a real highlight, and our awards finalists are a reflection of the success our athletes have had this year. We have some outstanding achievements both locally, nationally and internationally and our sportspeople and supporters can be extremely proud to be nominated for these awards," Cooper said.

World champion athletes, international and world class coaches, administrators and officials feature in this year's finalist list.

"The judges have included additional finalists in some categories this year as they found the judging exceptionally hard.

"Finding a winner with such a high standard of finalists is not easy and I commend them for their hard work," Sport Waikato Regional Capability & Events Advisor Gilly Alexander said.

Winners will be announced on February 1 at Claudelands Conference Centre, Hamilton.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online from www.sportwaikato.org.nz

Administrator: Tim Bailey, Football, Cambridge Football Club, Waipa; Alison Howie, Multiple Sports, Addictive Events, Hauraki; Stephanie Ngamotu-Tahana, Rugby League, Taupo Phoenix Rugby League Club, Taupo; Damien Puddle, Parkour, Parkour NZ, Hamilton; Tjitte (TJ) Weistra, Badminton, and Waikato Badminton Association, Hamilton.

Club: Cambridge Athletics and Harriers Club, Waipa; Hauraki Plains Youth Cricket, Hauraki; Horsham Downs Badminton Club, Hamilton; Taupo Motorcycle Club Taupo; Thames Gymsports.

Community Coach: Rhys Carmichael, Athletics, Special Olympics Thames Valley, Hauraki; Hemi Keelan, Martial Arts, Waihi Community Martial Arts, Hauraki; Richard Petherick, Hockey, Hamilton Old Boys & Old Girls Hockey Club, Hamilton; Michael Polley, Volleyball, Fraser High School, Hamilton; Leanne Walker, Basketball, St Peter's School, Cambridge, Waipa.

Club Team: Aber Old Boys Men's Hockey Team, Hamilton; Hamilton Volleyball Club's Senior Women's Team, Hamilton; Melville United AFC Men's Northern United League Team, Hamilton; Thames Coast Bowling Men's Club Fours Team, Thames Coromandel; Whangamata Motorboaters (Surf Boat Rowers), Surf Lifesaving, Matamata Piako.

Disability: DG Sport Waikato Stampede Wheelchair Rugby Team, Hamilton; Danielle Aitchison, Athletics, Hauraki Plains College, Hauraki; Shannon Cleave, Triathlon, Achilles Waikato, Hamilton; Willem van Vroonhoven, Powerchair Football, Hillcrest High School, Hamilton.

Performance Coach: Jon Andrews, Cycling, Waipa; Matt Cameron, Cycling, Waipa; Jono Gibbs, Rugby Union, Waikato Rugby Union, Hamilton; Gareth Hopkins, Cricket, Hamilton; Bruce Hunter, Triathlon, Triathlon NZ, Waipa.

Emerging Talent: Ellesse Andrews, Cycling, University of Waikato, Waipa; George Jackson, Cycling, Te Awamutu Sports Cycling, Waipa; Rebecca Petch, Cycling, Te Awamutu Sports Cycling, Waipa; Isaiah Priddey, Athletics, Hamilton City Hawks Athletics Inc, Hamilton; Jessie Smith, Cycling, Hillcrest High School, Hamilton; Quinn Tupaea, Rugby Union, Waikato Rugby Union, Hamilton.

Official: Glenn Carson, Squash, Squash Waikato, Hamilton; Belinda Clark, Netball, Netball Waikato Bay of Plenty, Hamilton; Ella Higgins, Netball, Cambridge High School/Cambridge Netball Centre, Waipa; Mark Willis, Martial Arts, Turangi Karate Club, Taupo; Michael Winter, Rugby Union, Waikato Rugby Union, Hamilton.

Sportswoman: Bryony Botha, Cycling, University of Waikato, Hamilton; Rushlee Buchanan, Cycling, Te Awamutu Sports Cycling, Waipa; Brooke Donoghue, Rowing, Waikato RPC, Waipa; Joelle King, Squash, Squash Waikato, Waipa; Julia Ratcliffe, Athletics, Hamilton City Hawks Hamilton; Stacey Waaka, Rugby Union, Waikato Rugby Union, Hamilton.

Sportsman: SamGaze, Cycling , Te Awamutu Sports Cycling, Waipa; Oliver Leydon-Davis, Badminton, Waikato Badminton Association, Hamilton; David Nyika, Boxing, Hit Fitness HQ, Hamilton; Aidan Sarikaya, Hockey, Midlands Hockey, Hamilton; Tim Seifert, Cricket, Northern Districts, Waipa.

Team: Knights, Cricket, Northern Districts Cricket Association, Hamilton; Thames Valley Swampfoxes, Rugby Union, Thames Valley Rugby Union, Thames Coromandel; Tui Medical Waikato Wisden Cup Team, Badminton, Waikato Badminton Association, Hamilton; Waikato Mitre 10 Cup Team, Rugby Union, Waikato Rugby Union, Hamilton.

Innovation in Sport & Recreation: Avantidrome Community Trikes, Waipa; Real Health NZ, Matamata Piako; Te Kuiti High School This is ME Leadership Group, Waitomo; Trail Trilogy, Hauraki; Waikato Badminton Association, Hamilton.

Secondary School Sportswoman Aimee Ferguson, Athletics, Rototuna Junior High School; Kayla Goodwin, Athletics, Sacred Heart Girls College; Charlisse Leger-Walker, Basketball, St Peter's School; McKenzie Milne, Cycling, Waikato Diocesan School for Girls; Montessa Tairakena, Rugby Union, Hamilton Girls' High School; Ally Wollaston, Cycling, St Peter's School;

Secondary School Sportsman: Campbell Crouch, Rowing, Hamilton Boys' High School; Finn Fisher-Black, Cycling, St Peter's School; Ryan Marshall, Wrestling, Hamilton Boys' High School; Blake Ross, Cycling, Cambridge High School; Maxim Stephens, Basketball, Hamilton Boys' High School; Gideon Wrampling, Rugby Union, St Paul's Collegiate.

Secondary School Team: Hamilton Boys' High School Sevens; Hamilton Boys' High School U18 Coxed Four; Hamilton Girls' High School 1st XV; St Peter's School, Cambridge Girls U18 Rowing Eight; St Peter's School, Cambridge Premier Girls Basketball Team; St Peter's School, Cambridge Premier Girls Lacrosse Team.