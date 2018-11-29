The Great New Zealand Santa Run, a 2-3km fun run/walk, will be held at the Hamilton City Hawks athletics club in Grantham St on Wednesday, December 5 at 6.30pm.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the community and family-focused event, where kids and parents are encouraged to run through their local town, displaying as much festive spirit as possible. Participants over 13 receive a Santa suit as part of their entry fee, while younger kids receive a free Santa hat. Other festive decorations and dress ups are encouraged and spot prizes are also up for grabs.

CEO of the Graeme Dingle Foundation, Jenny Stiles, says the Great NZ Santa Run is not only a fun filled way to bring the community together but all those who participate will help young people build inner strength and resilience to set them on the right path to achieve their goals.

"We're thrilled to have been selected as this year's recipient charity. In a world where not all childhoods are created equal, it's important we do what we can to ensure all young Kiwis have a platform to reach their full potential. Every member of the community who contributes to this awesome initiative will help us to achieve this."

Advertisement

The foundation's amazing Kiwi Can leaders, who help transform the lives of thousands of Kiwi kids across the country every year, will be the cheerleaders / MCs for races in their region.

Visit www.santarun.co.nz