Ten Hamilton students are part of the 22 Waikato school leavers presented with scholarships distributed from a charitable trust established by Waikato farmer, the late David Johnstone.

Mr Johnstone harboured a lifelong wish to have a better education, and his vision for the trust was to provide financial assistance to deserving students, especially those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and reach higher academic achievements.

To date the trust, which is managed by Perpetual Guardian, has distributed close to $5 million to hundreds of Waikato youth to support their tertiary education in the fields of science, engineering, teaching and technology.

Now in its 23rd year, the trust tailors wealth management to sustain philanthropic giving.

This year 22 students each received $6000 towards their studies in one of the following categories:

■University of Waikato — science degrees, including Bachelors of Science, Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Science;

■University of Waikato — Bachelor of Teaching;

■Waikato Institute of Technology — general studies, including Bachelors of Nursing, Occupation Therapy, Midwifery and Engineering.

The Hamilton students are:

University of Waikato:

■Adam Lynch, Hamilton Boys' High School — Bachelor of Computing and Mathematical Science

■Alessandra MacDonald, Fairfield College — Bachelor of Science

■Douglas Tekena, Melville High School — Bachelor of Engineering

■Phoenix Wihongi-Manukau, Nga Taiatea Wharekura — Bachelor of Engineering

■Isobella Jackson, Forest View High School — Bachelor of Teaching

■Sofia Martinez, Melville High School — Bachelor of Teaching

Waikato Institution of Technology:

■Mary-Anne Frank, Melville High School — Bachelor of Nursing

■Jessica Harries, Fairfield College — Bachelor of Occupational Therapy

■Cody Mead, Hamilton Boys' High School — Bachelor of Engineering

■Astra Southwood, Sacred Hearts Girls' College — Bachelor of Nursing