Good things take time; especially fermented foods. Think cheese, beer, wine, yoghurt, bread — even chocolate.

All these and more will be on offer at Ferment Fest 2019 on Saturday, a day of eating and drinking locally made artisanal brews matched with full-flavoured cheeses and other delights.

The Waikato region is home to an array of artisan producers who continue to put the region on the culinary map, says Waikato Food Inc, marketing manager Esther Burnett.

"The Waikato boasts a lot of small businesses passionate about their craft. From Raglan Chocolate making their fair-trade bars to Good Bugs' kimchi, probiotic pesto and sauerkraut, we are so spoilt for choice.

"We have a cheese school in Putaruru thanks to Over The Moon Dairy, award-winning breads care of Volare and Good George have put Hamilton on the beer map. The Waikato really has it going on."

With the local craft beer scene growing, people will get a taste of what's brewing in their backyard. This includes micro-brewery Hopnotic based in Tamahere, Bootleggers in Hamilton and Hot Water Brewing in the Coromandel.

Old favourites Vilagrads will be bringing their special cider made with Ngāhinapōuri apples.

Event host for Sky City Hamilton spokesperson Nathan Hartley sees the value in supporting the day.

"It's a great community event for everyone to enjoy, and it's free. Partnering with Waikato Food Inc and their endeavour to showcase our regional fare aligns with our values.

"We use fresh regional produce as much as we can in all of our outlets. Our newest establishment Sammies n' Stuff uses Volare bread and a range of Waikato cheeses, while next door at the Local Taphouse we have Good George beer and other local beers on tap.

"In the Waikato we've got some amazing producers, fantastic cheese and beers crafted right here in our backyard and with Ferment Fest we have this opportunity to have them all in one place for a day."

Ferment Fest heralds the start of New Zealand cheese month, and the Waikato is home to many a good cheesemaker. Meyer Cheese, who took out the Champion of Cheese award for their Goat Gouda at the New Zealand Cheese Awards held in Hamilton in May will be in attendance.

"This is our favourite home event, it's relaxed and fun and it's about getting to know our local supporters. It's hugely rewarding to be a part of what Waikato Food Inc are trying to achieve."

• Ferment Fest 2019: Saturday September 28, 11am-5pm, Sky City Hamilton. Free entry.