May has been Women's Health Month — and the Heart Foundation is urging all women in New Zealand to look after their hearts.

A free information evening on Women and Heart Disease is being held next week by the Waikato branch of the Heart Foundation, to help raise awareness of New Zealand's single biggest killer of women.

Heart Foundation heart health advocate Lisa Mitchell says almost eight women in New Zealand die from heart disease every day.

"That's an alarming statistic, which is why it's so important to help women better understand what steps they can take to improve their heart health and how they can recognise the symptoms of heart disease."

The Heart Foundation urges women to spend a bit of time being good to their heart, whether that's a little more activity, eating healthier foods or quitting smoking.

Find out about your heart disease risks and what you can do about them, and if you're worried, discuss them with your doctor.

The free information session will be presented by local cardiologists Raewyn Fisher and Janice Swampillai who will focus on coronary artery disease and atrial fibrillation (a very common form of heart arrhythmia).

"There are differences between men and women with atrial fibrillation (AF)," Janice says.

"I will be discussing the symptoms, diagnosis and management options for women with AF."

Raewyn will present on coronary artery disease and talk about the gender differences and risk factors for women.

The event is on Thursday June 6 from 5.30pm to 7pm at Trust Waikato, Little London Lane.

Numbers are limited. Register early by sending an email to Lisam@heartfoundation.org.nz