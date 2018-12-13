Hamilton's Christmas tree is shining, and last weekend Anglesea Street filled with crowds of Hamiltonians out to watch the annual Christmas Parade.

As the working year comes to an end, and schools close down, there are still several events for families to attend before Santa visits on December 25.

One of those — Hamilton's Christmas event — is returning to The Meteor Theatre for its 11th year on December 13.

Trees at the Meteor is on at The Meteor Theatre from December 13 until 18. Photo / Supplied

Since its inception in 2008, Trees At The Meteor has become a Christmas tradition for many Hamiltonians who turn up in droves every year to see what the community has created.

"Trees At The Meteor is a concept that's proven itself year after year," said the Trees At The Meteor team.

"It makes young kids crack a smile and more jaded citizens feel Christmassy again."

"A family-friendly community event, Trees At The Meteor is a super-festive forest of what Christmas means to Hamilton," said organiser Darise Mackenzie.

Running for six days, Trees At The Meteor provides an opportunity for the public to view and vote for their favourite trees.

With three different categories and around 60 trees to choose from, this is no easy task.

This year the tree categories include Trees of Awesomeness, where entrants are encouraged to simply "just make it awesome".

There are mini trees — trees no taller than 200mm, and a new category, Compassiontrees — trees with a social conscience.

"This new category really encapsulates the longstanding theme of the Trees At The Meteor which is 'compassion not consumption'.

Santa's favourite elf helper passed out lollies to the crowds of children at the Christmas Parade. Photo / Facebook

"It's about Hamiltonians showing their hearts and helping hands," said Ms Mackenzie.

With the event taking over the entirety of The Meteor Theatre and transforming the space into a Christmas Exhibition, The Meteor team is overjoyed to have Trees At The Meteor back in the building for the 11th time.

Trees At The Meteor will be on at The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria St from December 13-18, 7pm to 10pm (5pm to 10pm on December 15), $6 per person or $20 for a family group.

Along with Trees at the Meteor, this weekend Flagstaff Park will be filled with stalls, live music and family events for the annual Christmas at the Park.

From 3pm to 7pm, Hamiltonians can bring a picnic blanket, and settle down for a night of family entertainment.

Donations are requested for activities, with all the money going to the Children's' Ward at Waikato Hospital.