The Wanganui Boys & Girls Gym Club held recreational competitions for young members over the weekend. Reporter Liz Wylie and photographer Bevan Conley went along.

Children aged from 5 to 10 competed in aerobic and gymnastic events on both days and head coach Kelly Taylor-Ward said they "all did a great job."

"It was a club competition and for most of these kids, it was their first time doing something like this," she said.

Older children were helping the little ones as they went through their paces on Sunday.

Saturday results:

Step 1 - 1st Iona Newton, 2nd Orla Barlow, 3rd Brylee Nicholson.

Aerobics results - 1st Bailee Jones, 2nd Piper Gaisford, 3rd Saffron Crook

Sunday results:

Gym fun plus (5-6-year-olds) girls - 1st Maddix Watkins-Oxtoby, 2nd Tori Haden, 3rd Vala Matthews.

Gym fun plus (5-6-year-olds) boys - 1st Matthew White.

Gym skills plus (7-9 year olds) girls - 1st Mia Catchpole, 2nd Ella Catchpole, 3rd Tayla Scrivener.

Gym skills plus (7-9 year olds) boys - 1st Riley Brasting, 2nd Nathaniel Ward -Collins, 3rd Kanen Tasker.

McKenzie Rhodes 7, competing in the gymnastics competitions. Photo / Bevan Conley Photo / Bevan Conley

Vala Matthews 5, gives it her best in the gym fun plus competition. Photo / Bevan Conley

Families supported the young competitors during the weekend events. Photo / Bevan Conley

Paige Brasting 7, keeps her concentration during her performance on the bars. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Wanganui Boys & Girls Gym Club is a non-profit charitable organisation, established in 1957. The club provides gymnastics sessions not only for competition gymnastics but for everyone who wants to have a go. Enrolments are currently open for term 4 classes. Check the website or call 06 345 8670.