Tauranga tourism operators say a new marketing campaign to entice more people to visit the coastal Bay of Plenty is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" that makes "perfect sense".

Tourism Bay of Plenty launched a marketing campaign yesterday to support local tourism operators by reminding Kiwis of the beauty and attractions on offer in the region.

In March, a new website went live after six months of development with digital agency Maverick Digital. The website, headed by Tourism Bay of Plenty, is expected to support the local industry through storytelling and content aimed at enticing visitors to the region when it is safe to do so.

Tauranga-based East Coast Paddler owner and operator Porina McLeod said she was excited by the chance to work closely with Tourism Bay of Plenty on the campaign.

"We have lost two months of bookings but, thankfully, we have been able to sell a number of vouchers for future bookings which can be redeemed when we do move to level 2," McLeod said.

"We are really grateful for the support we've had from the Government and from Tourism Bay of Plenty during this extremely challenging time.

"I think the Tourism Bay of Plenty's locals' campaign is the perfect model and it will hit the right mark with visitors."

She said capturing more locals and the domestic visitor market made "perfect sense".

"I'm really excited. This is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reset and restart my business."

McLeod said was restructuring staff responsibilities and the way the business was promoted to maximise the campaign's potential.

"I think we need to give Mauao a bit of a rest and start to look at other gems right in our backyard which currently don't get the same attention and visitor numbers.

"Our cruise ship visitors and the rest of the international market can come later," she said.

Waimarino Adventure Park owner Blair Anderson said he "applauded" the concept and Tourism Bay of Plenty's support.

"But, I'm still waiting for some guidelines from the Government so we know exactly how it will all work for tourism operators like ourselves under level 2," he said.

Anderson said he hoped the campaign would make a significant difference to the local tourism industry which needed an urgent financial injection.

Russ Hawkins, skipper and owner of Fat Boys Charters, said he backed the campaign "100 per cent".

"New Zealanders are patriotic people in general and I do think they will want to support this buy-local tourism campaign, just as we all want to support our local retailers and hospitality businesses.

"I think the spinoffs from the campaign could be huge," he said.

Whakatāne-based KG Kayaks Guided Tours owner Kenny McCracken said the industry needed to do something "and Tourism Bay of Plenty has acted pretty quickly to do this".

McCracken, who had operated his business for almost 19 years, said he intended carrying on and hoped the campaign paid dividends, particularly during the coming summer season.

"You have to give it a go, you can just sit there and moan and wait for something happen."

Kiwi Country co-owner Amanda Fleming said any marketing and promotion Bay tourism operators could get right now "was great".

"Whether people will travel in level 2 remains to be seen, there is a lot of uncertainty out there. But we think with time the general population will feel more confident taking breaks and exploring our beautiful country.

And when they did, hopefully the Tourism Bay of Plenty campaign would bring us to mind, Fleming said.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said about 6000 people in the community were directly employed in the tourism industry, and most of the tourism in Western Bay of Plenty was domestically focused.

Of the near $1.1 billion made on tourism each year, cruise ships made up around $90 million, he said.

Accommodation, restaurants, activities, supermarkets were some of the many sectors which would benefit from the "very magnetic appeal" of Tauranga and the Western Bay.

He said it was crucial local businesses were supported to continue supporting the local economy.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council mayor Garry Webber fully supported the campaign as both a councillor and an individual, and urged the community to do the same.

"I am constantly amazed by how many fabulous places we can visit and activities we can do right here," he said.

"When you look at all the assets we do have in this district, I have got to ask, why the hell would people want to leave the district? Everything you need is right here and you don't have to pay an airfare to get there."

Tourism Bay of Plenty's chief executive Kristin Dunne said the website would act as a platform "worthy of the beauty of the coastal Bay of Plenty to show what makes our special place so unique to future-visitors that we know are going to love it too".

"I encourage anyone dreaming of an escape to the Bay to visit bayofplentynz.com - you'll fall in love with the coastal Bay of Plenty all over again."

A new video was also part of the marketing campaign.

"With domestic tourism potentially allowed during alert level 2, we're excited to remind locals about all of the amazing places we can visit when it is safe to do so."

"Our focus is to encourage locals to support tourism as the Covid-19 alert levels allow, and to maintain the coastal Bay of Plenty's position at the top of many domestic and international would-be traveller's bucket lists.

"Right now, we're focused on supporting our tourism industry to get through and these marketing initiatives are how we can best do that."