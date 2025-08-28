Gisborne Trampoline Club athletes with their Midland club championship medals. Back: Porsha Warren Hillman. Middle row: Bella Campbell-Reidy, Mia Goldsmith, Thomas Bull and Hugo Thorpe. Front row: Ormond Hope, Jasper Whye and Patrick Gaddum. Absent: Capria Tamatea and Cody Swift. Photo / Ashtra Hillman

Gisborne Trampoline Club athletes returned from the Midland club championships at Mid Island Gym Sports in Rotorua with 13 medals – five gold, four silver and four bronze.

Porsha Warren Hillman proved her high standing again, winning gold medals in trampoline, double mini and tumbling.

On the trampoline, she did a routine with a 10.3 difficulty score, very high for a 12-year-old. In doing so, she qualified for all divisions. She will compete in the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) junior international division in trampoline at the nationals.

Bella Campbell-Reidy, competing in the tumbling FIG junior international class, won gold and qualified for the nationals. She is going from strength to strength.

Capria Tamatea, competing in the senior tumbling 15-plus age group, also qualified for the nationals.