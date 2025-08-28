Competing in his first competition, Jasper Whye won gold in the eight-and-under division on trampoline and bronze on double mini.
Patrick Gaddum, also in the eight-and-under division, won silver on trampoline and double mini.
Both boys demonstrated a high skill level.
Others who won medals were Thomas Bull, who took bronze on double mini and on trampoline in the 11-and 12-year age group.
Mia Goldsmith, in the 15-plus age group, won silver on double mini, displaying consistent good form.
In the 9-and-10-year boys, Hugo Thorpe collected silver on the trampoline, and Ormond Hope won bronze on double mini.
Cody Swift, in his first competition in the same age group, qualified for the nationals in trampoline.
This means the club will have 11 athletes representing Hawke’s Bay-Poverty Bay at the nationals in Henderson, Auckland, from September 22 to 28.