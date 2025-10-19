Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Williams and Enzo clearcut winners of FEI World Jumping Challenge round in Gisborne

Diana Dobson
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Winners of the opening round of the FEI World Jumping Challenge, Sofia Williams and her thoroughbred Grassendale Enzo, at the Gisborne Show on Saturday. Photo / Rachel Stringfellow Photography

Winners of the opening round of the FEI World Jumping Challenge, Sofia Williams and her thoroughbred Grassendale Enzo, at the Gisborne Show on Saturday. Photo / Rachel Stringfellow Photography

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sofia Williams’ decision to listen to the many who had raved to her about the Gisborne Show paid big dividends when she romped to victory in the FEI World Jumping Challenge on Saturday.

The Masterton teen and Grassendale Enzo headed home a 10-strong field at the Poverty Bay A&P Show

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save