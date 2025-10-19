“I am really stoked,” Williams said. “He injured himself on January 3 [2025] and was out for seven months. I really missed him. He came back in August and has been just so good. Dad kept saying he would come back stronger.”

Enzo joined the family as a two-year-old off the track and was produced by Williams’ mum Luce.

The pair shared the ride for a while, with Sofia taking over last season.

“He’s such a funny horse in every aspect,” she said. “I am always laughing with him. He is super-duper cuddly loverboy and is very enthusiastic in all he does.”

It was Williams’ first time at the Gisborne Show and she loved it.

“Everyone raves about Gisborne, so we just had to come,” she said. “So many say it is their favourite ... I see why.”

The BetaVet best presented at the horse inspection was Jordyn Appleton (Kumeu) and Sabine MS, with Pipi Cornish (Auckland) and Cavalli Vista Coachello runners-up.

The FEI Jumping World Challenge was created in 2001 and was first run in Germany before moving to South America, Africa, the Balkans and Central Asia.

The concept is based on opening an international competition to those who generally would not have the opportunity to do so.

It is considered a bridge between national and international competition, and is held across the disciplines.

It is open to athletes from the beginning of the calendar year they reach their 14th birthday.

Twenty riders – the two best-placed from each of the 10 regional zones (New Zealand’s zone includes Asia and Australia) – will get the chance to compete in the world final, which is held aboard borrowed horses.

The next FEI challenge NZ competition is at the Brookby Show Jumping venue in Papatoetoe next month.