The two Whāngārā Premier Grade netball teams turned on a game to remember in tribute to the club's coach Ronnie Martin in the YMCA on Saturday. And they came together as one afterwards to remember Martin. Photo / Sherrill Beale
Whāngārā netballers paid tribute to late coach Ronnie Martin in the best way possible in the YMCA on Saturday by putting on a tribute game she would have loved.
It was the first of two Gisborne Premier Grade games in the Y and all four teams involved put on adisplay of great skill.
Martin, an icon of Gisborne netball, passed away 10 days ago and was farewelled last week.
In the first game, Whāngārā Old Girls beat clubmates Old Girls Whāngārā 56-50 and the quarter scores showed how close it was ... 15-11 (to the winners), 28-25 at halftime and then 40-40 at the third quarter break.
It was competitive for the full hour, with both teams using their links well to get the ball speedily through the court and into their shooters.