Each side pressured their opposition at every opportunity and there were some impressive intercepts and tips, which created exciting turnovers, but neither team could pull away.

Martin, who led Whāngārā to several Premier Grade crowns, would have enjoyed the game.

It had been a hard week for everyone and what the teams put out on court was a credit to them and her.

The second game of the day was a thriller between defending Claydens Waikohu (1) and Horouta Gold.

Waikohu won 51-49 and again the quarter scores reflected an arm-wrestle of a clash.

Reigning Premier Grade champions Waikohu had to work hard to beat a dogged Horouta Gold on Saturday. Princess Tomoana (GA) puts a shot up in their 51-49 win in the YMCA. Photo / Murray Robertson

The lead changed hands several times ... Waikohu up 14-13 in the first quarter, the score locked 28-all at halftime and Horouta leading 42-41 into the final quarter.

The teams worked hard to combat the pressure exerted through tight defence.

When they got the chance, they moved the ball quickly and managed to pull away by a few goals only for the score to be pegged back throughout the hour’s play.

It was 49-all with two minutes to go. Waikohu managed to slip ahead and hold on and Horouta Gold had to be content with a bonus point for losing by five goals or less.

It was hard to single out anyone as all players put in 100% in an intense atmosphere.

In Wednesday night Premier action, Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A take on Taste One High School Old Girls at 6pm.

Girls’ High started the season well, but lost their way a little last week against Turanga FM YMP.

They will have worked on this and should come out determined.

Like the students, HSOG have won two of their three games and will have targeted this as another victory.

YMP play Horouta Gold at 7.30pm.

YMP showed their strength in all areas in convincingly beating Girls’ High.

Horouta have won two from four games and picked up bonus points in their two defeats.

This should be a close contest.

Other senior grade results (bonus point for scoring within three goals)

Premier Reserve: Horouta Rangatira 29 YMP Masters 25, Aorangi Contracting HSOG 49 Gis Glass Ngatapa 16, Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit 37 Waikohu P2 35.

A Grade: Whalis 33 Manutūkē 20, Tawatapu Ora HSOG 33 Pioneer The Tav 25, Waikohu (2) 29 Tyre General Ngatapa 7.

A Reserve: Tatapouri Sportsfit (2) 27 Gisborne Girls’ High Junior A 24, Kapiana A 24 Enterprise Motors OBM 24, Allwood Enterprises HSOG 32 GGHS Sen B 25.

1st Grade: Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 30 Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 22, Tūranga Panthers Gold 52 Newman & Newman Ngatapa 14, Tūranga Pirates Manawa 34 Waikohu Social 27.

2nd Grade: Tūranga Panthers Green 32 Autotech HSOG 13, OBM OG 34 Tūranga Pirates Maia 15, GGHS Tuakana 11 Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 10, Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 35 OBM OG 28.