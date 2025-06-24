Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Wainui jiu jitsu club win inaugural tournament in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The Shark Shed Jiu Jitsu Club from Wainui were overall winners of a tournament held at Gisborne Judo Club at the weekend.

The Shark Shed Jiu Jitsu Club from Wainui were overall winners of a tournament held at Gisborne Judo Club at the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Shark Shed Jiu Jitsu club from Wainui were clear winners of a competition at Gisborne Judo Club at the weekend that drew more than 50 competitors.

Competitors came from clubs in Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki and Auckland, along with Te Kura Awhio from Gisborne.

Shark Shed’s athletes scored 106 points across

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport