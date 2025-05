Waikohu are the 2025 Tairāwhiti women's interclub golf pennants champions, sealing victory in the final round at Poverty Bay Golf Club on Wednesday. From left are Audrey Tamanui-Nunn, Val Grace, Marg Tuapawa and Andrea Reeves. Cheryl Te Rito was also part of the squad over the series.

It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.

Waikohu followed that age-old sporting cliche to a T in winning the 2025 Tairāwhiti women’s interclub pennants 44km from their home course on Wednesday.

A second placing in the seventh and final round at Poverty Bay Golf Club sealed the title for the team of Audrey Tamanui-Nunn, Marg Tuapawa, Val Grace and Andrea Reeves - with Cheryl Te Rito also contributing over the series.

Waikohu went into the round just half a point ahead of Mahia, but the six points they earned in the final round (an aggregate net competition) lifted them to 40.5 points - 2.5 clear of Mahia (38), who were fourth on the day, with Patutahi third on 32.

Patutahi set a hot pace with victory on their home course in round 1 and led Mahia by one point after three rounds.