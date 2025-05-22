Waikohu made a quiet start, placing fourth in round 1, but two third placings after that had them handily placed.

They made a decisive move with victory in round 4 at Waikohu, then repeated that success in round 5 at Mahia and round 6 at Electrinet Gisborne Park.

Mahia started even slower than Waikohu - sixth in round 1 - but were never out of the top three on the day until the final round.

Patutahi were in the title hunt throughout but needed a huge round 7 and for Waikohu and Mahia to stumble. That didn’t happen.

Poverty Bay saved their best to last to win round 7 - Teresa Lewis starring with a net 69 - but it was not enough to lift them off the bottom of the standings.

The interclub pennants round was held in conjunction with the Pharmacy 53 open tournament - Nigel Campbell and his “53″ team having backed the event for over 20 years.

Lewis topped an excellent field of 70 players to win the overall net by one shot from clubmate Maxine Francois.

Another Bay player, Mary Allan, won the Stableford with 39 points.

As she has done almost the entire pennants series, with each round played alongside the host club’s open tournament, Electrinet Park’s Karen Hay won the gross - this time with an 86.

Terry Allan and Suzy Gardner won the 9-hole net and Stableford respectively.

RESULTS

Tairawhiti women’s interclub pennants - Round 7 (aggregate net): Poverty Bay 309, Waikohu 317, Electrinet Park 324, Mahia 331, Te Puia Hot Springs 333, Patutahi 339, Wairoa 340.

Overall standings: Waikohu 40.5, Mahia 38, Patutahi 32, Electrinet Park 24.5, Wairoa 22.5, Te Puia Hot Springs 19.5, Poverty Bay 19.

Pharmacy 53 women’s open tournament - 18-hole gross: K. Hay 86.

18-hole Stableford: M. Allan 39, A. Tamanui-Nunn 37, V. Bell 37, R Spence 36, M. Tuapawa 36, M. Colebourne 35, F. Allen 35, R. Taewa 35.

9-hole net: T. Allan 36.

9-hole Stableford: S. Gardner 19, J. Alderson 19, S. McLaughlin 18, R. Pettigrew 18.

Nearest to line: M. Francois.

Approaches, 18 holes: K. Hay, R. Hiko, S. Eriksen.

Approaches, 9 holes: S. McLaughlin, J. Loffler.

Longest putt on 5: T. Lewis.