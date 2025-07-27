Advertisement
Upset victory in Whāngārā derby in Gisborne Premier Grade netball

By Sherrill Beale
Gisborne Herald·
Old Girls Whāngārā's Melissa Mackey-Huriwai (centre) was one of the standouts in her side's two-goal win over Whāngārā Old Girls in a Premier Grade netball derby on Saturday. This shot is from a game against Waikohu last year. Photo / Paul Rickard

The “B” team turned the tables on their “A” side in a Gisborne Premier Grade Whāngārā derby in the YMCA on Saturday.

Old Girls Whāngārā beat Whāngārā Old Girls 42-40 in the Pak’nSave clash for not only their first win, but also their first points of the 2025 season.

