Whāngārā OG had the upper hand into the third quarter but OG Whāngārā drew level at 27-all, then edged ahead to lead by one at the end of the quarter.
The final stanza was exciting and intense, with both teams having their chances.
OG Whāngārā were ecstatic to record their first win of the season – they lost their round 1 clash against their clubmates 56-50 – while Whāngārā OG had to be content with a bonus-point loss.
There were good tussles, with players pressuring each other and working hard to collect the ball or create a turnover.
Players who stood out across both teams were Tania Adamson, Taryn Walford, Seany Broderick, Sandee Porter, Materoa Poi and Maiangi Mackey-Gilroy.
OG Whāngārā’s Melissa Mackey-Huriwai had a good game, too. She was tight on defence and speedy on attack.
Whāngārā OG’s Ella Hurley, in defence, was another to play well. She went out hunting the ball at every opportunity and collected many intercepts.
It was another sunny day on the new Victoria Domain courts and player numbers increased as Gisborne Netball Centre welcomed Years 5 and 6 players for the start of their season.
Midweek Premier action continues in the YMCA on Wednesday, starting with defending champions Claydens Waikohu up against Horouta Gold at 6pm.
The last time these two teams played it was a close, competitive game, with Waikohu sneaking home 51-49.
Another tight tussle is expected, especially as Horouta Gold sit in fifth spot on the table and all wins are important for them to make top-four playoffs.
Turanga FM YMP take on Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A at 7.30pm.
YMP are playing well and enjoyed a big win over GGHS Snr A last time they met (60-31).
GGHS will need to play with confidence and with all players working together to have any chance of stopping YMP.
Other Senior grade results (bonus point for losing by three goals or less)
Premier Reserve: Aorangi Contracting HSOG 40 Waikohu P2 18, Gis Glass Ngatapa 43 Horouta Rangatira 27, Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit won by default over YMP Masters.
A Grade: Tawatapu Ora HSOG 34 Tyre General Ngatapa 17, Waikohu (2) 31 Pioneer The Tav 29, Whalis 37 Manutūkē 24.
A Reserve: GGHS Jnr A 29 Kapiana A 18, Tatapouri Sportsfit (2) 28 Gisborne Girls’ High Senior B 20, Allwood Enterprises HSOG 32 Enterprise Motors OBM 25.
1st Grade: Tūranga Panthers Gold won by default over Newman & Newman Ngatapa, Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 27 Waikohu Social 26, Tūranga Pirates Manawa 35 Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 15.
2nd Grade: OBM OG 42 Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 26, Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 51 Autotech HSOG 15.