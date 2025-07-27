Old Girls Whāngārā's Melissa Mackey-Huriwai (centre) was one of the standouts in her side's two-goal win over Whāngārā Old Girls in a Premier Grade netball derby on Saturday. This shot is from a game against Waikohu last year. Photo / Paul Rickard

The “B” team turned the tables on their “A” side in a Gisborne Premier Grade Whāngārā derby in the YMCA on Saturday.

Old Girls Whāngārā beat Whāngārā Old Girls 42-40 in the Pak’nSave clash for not only their first win, but also their first points of the 2025 season.

It was topsy-turvy clash in which the lead changed hands a couple of times.

The game was played in great spirit, with laughter and encouragement from players and supporters throughout.

Several of the players knew the style and idiosyncrasies of their opponents. This familiarity resulted in many tips, turnovers, close marking, wayward passes and at times the ball going up and down the court without either side scoring.