Thistle started the second half a goal down and a man short after centreback Junior Jimmy was sent off for a second yellow-card offence.

You could say both teams have unfinished business.

Electrinet Thistle coach Tam Cramer is relatively new to the club rivalry, which stretches back decades, practically to the formation of Gisborne United in 1976.

Many of those who made up the playing and administrative strength of the club then had come from Thistle.

Cramer hopes that players aren’t hamstrung by the local drama of the derby.

Thistle will be without his son, Euan, who is visiting Dunedin to check out what’s on offer at the University of Otago.

Otherwise, the Jags will be at full strength, which means Mark Baple will be in goal and stand-in keeper Alex Shanks can go back into the outfield pool of talent.

“We’re looking good,” Cramer said. “We’ve trained well and the boys are looking forward to it.”

Heavy Equipment Services United player-coach Josh Adams said this was the game his players had been waiting for since May 24.

“Getting them on our patch at Harry Barker, with the injured players back, will be good.

“We’ve always said that if winning the league becomes impossible, our next goal is to finish ahead of Thistle and be the best team in Gisborne.”

United won’t be quite at full strength, though.

Centreback Ryan Anderson has an automatic one-game suspension after being sent off for a second yellow-card offence in the 3-2 loss to Napier Marist in Hawke’s Bay last week.

But centreback Higham and striker Hall are back, and midfielder Corey Adams will undergo a fitness test before kick-off.

Neither coach was keen to reveal much about their plans, but the match bristles with the prospect of enthralling battles.

Both sides have huge scoring potential: Thistle in the form of league-leading goalscorer Jimmy Somerton; United in the broad-based attack of Josh, Jacob and potentially Corey Adams, and Hall.

Midfield will be a cauldron. David Salmon, Cory Thomson and possibly Nick Land (who could also play at the back) will do the donkey work for Thistle, with Travis White looking to get alongside Somerton.

United’s Aaron Graham, Dane Thompson and Matt Hills can be expected to climb all over their counterparts.

It’s to be hoped that both defences slept well the night before because they’ll need to be on top of their game.

Higham’s speed and reading of the play will be vital for United, and Malcolm Marfell and Sam Royston might figure in the fullback roles.

Coach Adams has a few options for the centreback spot beside Higham. They include Jonathan Purcell, Kieran Venema and possibly Thompson.

None would let the side down.

Charlie Harvey, Kaden Manderson and Land made an impressive defensive unit for the Jags in the 3-1 home victory over Western Rangers last week.

It will be interesting to see whether they get reinforcements to cope with the pacy United attack.

Goalkeepers Andy McIntosh for United and Baple for Thistle have been in outstanding form all season and should have plenty of opportunity to enhance their reputations.