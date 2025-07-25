Advertisement
United v Thistle: Plenty of drama expected in Gisborne football derby

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

United-Thistle football derby matches are always spirited affairs and Saturday's Eastern Premiership clash is expected to be no different. This photo features Thistle's Nick Land and United's Josh Adams in combat in 2018. Both will be in action at 12.30pm at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday as their teams chase top-three placings. They are separated by only one point on the table with two games to go. Photo / Paul Rickard

Fasten your seatbelts, this could get bumpy.

Gisborne teams United and Thistle have their second derby of the season when they meet at Harry Barker Reserve in Eastern Premiership football at 12.30pm on Saturday.

They sit third and fourth on the table, behind runaway league winners Havelock North Wanderers

Save