The Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club open team took out the bronze medal in the mixed team final at the New Zealand IRB championships at Waipu Cove. From left, Taran Wilson, Michaela Clearwater, Connor Mitchell, Oliver Shivnan and Hamish Swann.
Waikanae crews came home with two gold and five bronze medals from the BP New Zealand IRB (inflatable rescue boat) Championships held at Waipu Cove in Northland at the weekend.
The carnival drew 123 crews from 30 clubs across the country.
Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae’s three crews finished seventh on the overall points table - a performance coach and crew member Connor Mitchell described as “pretty phenomenal”.
Waikanae’s Under-19 team of driver Hamish Swann, crewman Taran Wilson and patient Michaela Clearwater won the two gold medals and finished second overall in their age group of of 23 crews.
The open men’s crew of Mitchell (driver) and Oliver Shivnan (crewman) finished second on overall points out of 18 open men’s teams.
Open team members Connor Mitchell, Shivnan and Ana Naden earned bronze in the tube rescue, bronze in the assembly (with Clearwater as patient), and bronze in the mass rescue (Clearwater and Harry Allan as patients).
The masters crew got bronze in the masters assembly.
“In the open mixed team event, Connor, Oli, Hamish, Taran and Michaela won the bronze,” Wilson said.
“They produced an awesome race in that final in what was a super-fast group.
“It was a really impressive result considering half the team were in the U19 division.”
Connor Mitchell said it was a “pretty phenomenal” performance from all three of the club’s combinations.
“Our team went really well. A couple of little mistakes and a couple of waves cost us further medals.
“The Under-19s were excellent and finished only one point shy of first place in their age division.”
Mitchell and Shivnan were a point away from top crew in the open men’s division.
The overall top club was Sunset Beach from Port Waikato with St Kilda from Dunedin runners-up.