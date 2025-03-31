The Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club open team took out the bronze medal in the mixed team final at the New Zealand IRB championships at Waipu Cove. From left, Taran Wilson, Michaela Clearwater, Connor Mitchell, Oliver Shivnan and Hamish Swann.

The Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club open team took out the bronze medal in the mixed team final at the New Zealand IRB championships at Waipu Cove. From left, Taran Wilson, Michaela Clearwater, Connor Mitchell, Oliver Shivnan and Hamish Swann.

Waikanae crews came home with two gold and five bronze medals from the BP New Zealand IRB (inflatable rescue boat) Championships held at Waipu Cove in Northland at the weekend.

The carnival drew 123 crews from 30 clubs across the country.

Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae’s three crews finished seventh on the overall points table - a performance coach and crew member Connor Mitchell described as “pretty phenomenal”.

Waikanae’s Under-19 team of driver Hamish Swann, crewman Taran Wilson and patient Michaela Clearwater won the two gold medals and finished second overall in their age group of of 23 crews.

The open men’s crew of Mitchell (driver) and Oliver Shivnan (crewman) finished second on overall points out of 18 open men’s teams.