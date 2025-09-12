That was the only year in which the Coast defeated Whanganui twice in a season - their only other win (31-24) over them recorded in the 2001 NPC second division. All three of their victories have been at Ruatōria.

Aside from their heavy loss to Mid-Canterbury away last Saturday, the Kaupoi have been within striking distance at halftime in their three other Heartland matches.

Poverty Bay were 15-3 up at the break in week 1, West Coast 26-21 in week 2 and North Otago 19-14 in week 3.

Whanganui are heading to the Coast determined to collect the maximum five points.

“With a couple of losses, this is now a really important game for us in terms of the ladder,” head coach Jason Hamlin said. “If we want to put ourselves in the Meads Cup conversation, we need to get on a bit of a roll in the back end of the competition.”

Hamlin’s crew have an added incentive - the 50th game for second five Ethan Robinson.

Coast head coach Kahu Tamatea has a few changes to his squad from the Mid Canterbury loss.

Micky Huriwaka is in for Manaaki Aranui at hooker, Richie Green, who started at blindside flanker last Saturday, will go the bench for Te Aotahi Tuhaka, and week 4 starting fullback and “Kaupoi” Most Valuable Player Leethan Tipene-Rawiri moves to the left wing for Epeli Lotawa.

Tutere Waenga will wear the No 15 jersey while in the reserves, big Tripoli Poi has gone but Tristan Morten will play, as will Kaydin Budd and Kris Palmer.

The weather is expected to be influential - showers in the afternoon and gusting westerlies.

When play tightens up and become a forward stoush, instinctively the Sky Blues answer the bell. Their pack comes into its own.

However, the control and ability to run a game will rest largely with first five Carlos Kemp, who may face no sterner test this season.

The referee is Hawke’s Bay police sergeant Stuart Catley, assisted by NPEC’s Sean Murtagh and Jimmy Green.

Coast fans get a double helping of Heartland rugby on Saturday, with their Hamoterangi NPEC team facing off with Whanganui (midday) in a battle of the unbeaten sides in the North Island Heartland women’s competition.

It is also “club day” with NPEC union encouraging fans to “rep your club colours, set up your best displays and be in to win cash for your club”.

Ngati Porou East Coast Kaupoi, 1-15: Manahi Brooking, Micky Huriwaka, Perrin Manuel (vc), Hoani Te Moana, Gabriel Te Kani, Te Aotahi Tuhaka, William Bolingford, Hone Haerewa, Hamuera Moana, Carlos Kemp, Leethan Tipene-Rawiri, Leigh Bristowe, Apirana Pewhairangi (c), Treymaine Butler, Tutere Waenga.

Res: Tristan Morten, Jayden Leiua-Pokia, Grecia McNamara-Taele, Richard Green, Kaydin Budd, Safin Tuwairua-Brown, Kris Palmer, Tipene Meihana.

Whanganui, 1-15: Faafetai Pulemagafa, Alesana Tofa, Matthew Picard, Ngapuke Patea, Joeli Tora, Douglas Horrocks (c), Jamie Hughes, Ekenasio Fiso, Rehimana Meihana, Te Atawhai Mason, Mitai Hemi, Ethan Robinson, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Harry Symes, Adam Boult.

Res: Ross McDonald, Jonty Bird, Renato Tikoisolomone, Joseph Abernethy, Samu Kubunavanua, Cody Mitchell, Shaun O’Leary, Sheldon Pakinga.