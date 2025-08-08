A draw would probably not be enough. It would mean GBHS would need to either draw or win their last game against Waituhi, whom they have comfortably beaten all season.
Traktion’s efforts against YMP meant it was the first time this season the reigning champs have walked off the turf without the maximum points.
“The YMP-Traktion game was a tightly contested match that went goal-for-goal,” Poverty Bay hockey chairman and YMP team member Kohere Tupara said.
“It makes Saturday afternoon’s game between the students and Traktion even more exciting.”
The goals Boys’ High scored against Masters – including six to the 2025 competition’s most prolific striker Ollie Egan – gave them a superior goal difference over Traktion should the final qualifying situation come to that.
“It was an emphatic win, as was expected,” Tupara said. “The result shows the firepower Boys’ High have in the attacking circle.
“The Masters, on the other hand, would have been pleased to get a couple of their own.”