LPSC clubmates LOB Traktion and Resene Masters, pictured in a recent Poverty Bay men's club hockey game, were in separate action on Thursday night. Traktion drew with reigning champions YMP, while the Masters lost heavily to Gisborne Boys' High School First XI. Traktion face a must-win game against Boys' High on Saturday in their bid to make the final.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

LPSC clubmates LOB Traktion and Resene Masters, pictured in a recent Poverty Bay men's club hockey game, were in separate action on Thursday night. Traktion drew with reigning champions YMP, while the Masters lost heavily to Gisborne Boys' High School First XI. Traktion face a must-win game against Boys' High on Saturday in their bid to make the final.

The mission is black and white for LPSC LOB Traktion heading into their Poverty Bay men’s club hockey clash with Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI on Saturday ... win.

A sensational 3-all draw with defending champions Laidlaw YMP on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve on Thursday night made the situation crystal clear for Traktion.

The one point lifted them to 13 points on the table, one ahead of Boys’ High, who thumped Lytton Paikea Sports Club Resene Masters 13-2 in the later Thursday game.

Traktion have only one game left in round 3, while Boys’ High have two.

A win over the students in their 3.30pm Saturday match-up will book Traktion a place in the final against top-of-the-table YMP.