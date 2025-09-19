Poverty Bay have won 10 of 28 games against the South Island powerhouse, which started with a 32-23 win to the Weka in 1986.

South Canterbury, however, have won the last eight games.

Poverty Bay’s last triumph against them was 49-22 in the 2011 Lochore Cup (fifth-to-eighth) final in Timaru.

The Weka also beat South Canterbury 38-35 in the 2007 Lochore Cup final in Gisborne after reserve flanker Piripi Douglas’ famous swan dive try between the posts in the 82nd minute.

For Saturday’s match, Niko Lauti has moved from blindside flanker to lock for Leka Palusa, openside flanker Lennox Shanks has made way for captain Keanu Taumata, left wing Matt Proffitt has gone to the reserves bench for Braedyn Grant, and halfback Silas Brown has replaced Liam Beattie on the bench.

“We put ourselves in a really good position - 26-12 in front - to beat North Otago last week, but really dropped our standards after halftime,” said Manuel-Harman of their 59-33 defeat.

“We don’t have to change too much, but be aware of the need potentially to tighten up ... one or two of the boys have been a touch unwell [but] it is what it is.”

Nigel Walsh, who has driven South Canterbury rugby in the last seven years, still has a passion for the job.

“After losing the semifinal last year, the pressure came off and so we’ve pressed the reset button - there’s fire and desire burning across the whole team,” Walsh said.

“In discussions with individuals and as a group, the message has been that we want to improve and we don’t think that we’ve actually played our best rugby yet.”

The visitors will be led by halfback William Wright, a seven-times member of the Heartland XV, who debuted for his province in 2011 and has 96 caps.

With the size and number of big men in the South Canterbury pack and their penchant for taking the other team’s ball, Weka assistant coach Adrian Wyrill has worked with the Bay on their options in that phase of play, while ex-head coach Tom Cairns’ input has been appreciated by the forwards.

Controlling tomorrow’s game is Auckland’s Tim Oliff, assisted by local ref Royce Maynard and Wairoa’s Lenny Ferris.

Ngāti Porou East Coast Kaupoi are on the road to Coromandel in a bid to earn their first points of the championship when they take on reigning champions Thames Valley.

The NPEC team is, 1-15: Manahi Brooking, Grecia McNamara-Taele, Perrin Manuel, Hoani Te Moana, Gabe Te Kani, Teotahi Tuhaka, Uetaha Wanoa, Hone Haerewa, Hamuera Moana, Whareui Hawera, Kris Palmer, Leigh Bristowe, Tutere Waenga, Treymaine Butler, Leethan Tipene-Rawiri.

Res: Erutini Walker (debut), Uenuku Kohata (debut), Puri Hauiti, Rico Te Kani, Will Bolingford, Safin Tuwairua-Brown, Carlos Kemp, Tipene Meihana.

Poverty Bay Weka, 1-15: Toma Laumalili, Ngahiwi Manuel (cc), Iose Brown, Harawira Kahukura, Niko Lauti, Keanu Taumata (c), Lennox Shanks, Uini Fetalaiga, Henry Saker, Tayler Adams, Braedyn Grant, Anthony Karauria (vc), Cohen Loffler, Josaia Bosaka, Kyoni Te Amo-Poki.

Res: Saigeon Carmichael, Lance Dickson, Sam Hudson, Selisio Palusa, James Grogan, Silas Brown, Te-Reimana Gray, Matthew Proffit.

South Canterbury, 1-15: Anuanu Ohai, Connor Anderson, Penismani Fakatoka, Anthony Amato, Jack Ruske, Solomone Lavaka, Tangi Savelio, Finlay Joyce, William Wright (c), Braden Drew, Sireli Masi, Paula Fifita, Clarence Moli, Lisate Folau, Sioeli Filimoehala.

Res: Malakai Uasi, Keegan Gray, Taufa Hala’ufa, Ben Kerr, Fletcher Joyce, Jimmy Robertson, Sireli Buliruarua, Dan Patterson.

Huge day for Coast women

Ngāti Porou East Coast women face the biggest match in their history when they take on Whanganui in the Heartland North Island Women’s Championship at Whakarua Park in Ruatōria (midday kickoff) on Saturday.

And the Hamoterangi side are looking to repeat history in the space of the week, having pipped Whanganui 30-29 in their fourth and final round-robin game to earn the No 1 spot and hosting rights for the final.

As part of the day, the NPEC union are promoting a Sky Blue theme, encouraging fans to dress up in the Coast colours.

A best costume competition will be held at halftime.