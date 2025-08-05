Although almost ridden down by the Waengapu Stallions defence, guard Tofilau’s shot - 23 seconds into the first contest of the Gisborne Basketball Association club season to go into golden point overtime - gave the Psalms a 40-38 win.
That one-handed “floater” launched four metresfrom the hoop decided the late game at Ilminster Intermediate School to complete an action-packed Friday night in the GBA men’s open grade.
Psalms’ Josefo Avau Muliaga and Wayne Bartram, whose Raiders OG crew beat the Hustlers 49-28, both put up 20 points in week 2 of the competition, but it was ETB Whānau’s Shae Abbott-Raggett who led all scorers with a 35 point-haul.
Stallions’ Mason Nepe again played strongly. He and teammate Henry-Troy Kepa bore their posse’s entire offensive burden in the first period of a game Psalms led throughout.
Taylor Major put up 17 for Waikohu against the Setting Suns, but the influence of Suns legend Reggie Namana at both ends proved to be a decisive factor.
Namana, supported by ever-more consistent youngsters Luca Tong and Tawera Ehau, led their three scorers with double figures in a 48-40 win.
The three-times defending champions lost captain Matt Tong (right ankle) to injury the previous week, and often-unsung hero, the hard-working forward, Sean Hovell (left knee) early. Their character and resiliency are being tested.