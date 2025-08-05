Advertisement
Tofilau the hero as Psalms win Gisborne open club basketball clash in overtime

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Psalms and Waengapu Stallions fought out a thriller in Gisborne Basketball Association's men's open grade ... Psalms winning 40-38 in golden point overtime.

Tamati Tofilau, take a bow.

Although almost ridden down by the Waengapu Stallions defence, guard Tofilau’s shot - 23 seconds into the first contest of the Gisborne Basketball Association club season to go into golden point overtime - gave the Psalms a 40-38 win.

That one-handed “floater” launched four metres

