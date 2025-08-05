Psalms and Waengapu Stallions fought out a thriller in Gisborne Basketball Association's men's open grade ... Psalms winning 40-38 in golden point overtime.

Tamati Tofilau, take a bow.

Although almost ridden down by the Waengapu Stallions defence, guard Tofilau’s shot - 23 seconds into the first contest of the Gisborne Basketball Association club season to go into golden point overtime - gave the Psalms a 40-38 win.

That one-handed “floater” launched four metres from the hoop decided the late game at Ilminster Intermediate School to complete an action-packed Friday night in the GBA men’s open grade.

Psalms’ Josefo Avau Muliaga and Wayne Bartram, whose Raiders OG crew beat the Hustlers 49-28, both put up 20 points in week 2 of the competition, but it was ETB Whānau’s Shae Abbott-Raggett who led all scorers with a 35 point-haul.

Stallions’ Mason Nepe again played strongly. He and teammate Henry-Troy Kepa bore their posse’s entire offensive burden in the first period of a game Psalms led throughout.