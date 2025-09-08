Advertisement
Heartland Championship: Third win to Poverty Bay, Weka beat Buller 38-3 in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Prop Toma Laumalili leaves a Buller player in his wake on a charge towards the tryline to the delight of the Poverty Bay faithful. Saturday's wet weather did not stop the home side from scoring some excellent running tries in their 38-3 Heartland Championship win at Rugby Park. Photo / Angus Bodle

The buzz is starting to build.

Poverty Bay’s 38-3 win over Buller at Gisborne’s Rugby Park on Saturday has lifted the Weka into Meads Cup top four contention in the Heartland Championship.

The Weka ran in six tries on a cold, wet afternoon braved by around 600 supporters to move

