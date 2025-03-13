“They were driving saloon cars similar to our production saloons,” Koby’s father, Shanan, said.

“They were all pretty even, so it was hard and fast for the kids.

“All of the Kiwi drivers drove really well. I thought Koby was exceptional, along with Boston Joblin from Palmerston North who was the only one, other than Koby, to get a heat win.”

The New Zealand team, including Gisborne's Koby Gooch (wearing hat), at one of the previous meetings in the series.

It’s the second time the Kiwi team have won the trophy in Australia.

“Koby was pretty chuffed to get a race win,” Shanan said. “He got to drive into the middle of the track and do an after-race interview that was shown on the track’s big screen.

“The guy he beat in that race had won the Western Australian title the week before.

“The whole trip was pretty awesome, with a lot of sightseeing. The kids went out and about and raced really well, making lots of lifelong friendships along the way.

“We’d like to thank everyone in Gisborne who supported Koby on his journey to Perth, particularly at the auction night the Gisborne Speedway Club ran.”

The New Zealand team flew home on Friday and are to race in Huntly on Saturday night at the Future of Speedway Ministock Challenge meeting.

Several Gisborne drivers are also racing in the challenge.