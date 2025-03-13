The victorious Kiwi youth ministock team after beating their Australian counterparts to claim the Trans-Tasman Challenge Trophy. From left are Boston Joblin (Palmerston North), Payton Swannell (Meeanee), Blake Fraser (Rotorua), George Crawford (Rotorua), Aidan Tidd (Rotorua) and Koby Gooch (Gisborne).
Gisborne speedway racer Koby Gooch played his part as the New Zealand youth ministock team won the transtasman series in Australia this week.
The young Kiwis clinched the honours and the Trans-Tasman Challenge Trophy at the last of three race meetings at the Perth Motorplex in Western Australia on Wednesday night.
Gooch chimed in with a win and a fifth in his first two races on the final night and a second placing in the feature race.
They raced in cars that were not the usual youth ministocks with which they are familiar in New Zealand.