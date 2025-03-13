Advertisement
Teen Gisborne racer helps Kiwis beat Aussies in transtasman series

By Murray Robertson
The victorious Kiwi youth ministock team after beating their Australian counterparts to claim the Trans-Tasman Challenge Trophy. From left are Boston Joblin (Palmerston North), Payton Swannell (Meeanee), Blake Fraser (Rotorua), George Crawford (Rotorua), Aidan Tidd (Rotorua) and Koby Gooch (Gisborne).

Gisborne speedway racer Koby Gooch played his part as the New Zealand youth ministock team won the transtasman series in Australia this week.

The young Kiwis clinched the honours and the Trans-Tasman Challenge Trophy at the last of three race meetings at the Perth Motorplex in Western Australia on Wednesday night.

Gooch chimed in with a win and a fifth in his first two races on the final night and a second placing in the feature race.

Koby Gooch (left) finished second in the feature race in the third meeting of the transtasman youth series at the Perth Motorplex. On the podium with Gooch are Mackenzie Silver (centre) and George Crawford, of Rotorua.
They raced in cars that were not the usual youth ministocks with which they are familiar in New Zealand.

“They were driving saloon cars similar to our production saloons,” Koby’s father, Shanan, said.

“They were all pretty even, so it was hard and fast for the kids.

“All of the Kiwi drivers drove really well. I thought Koby was exceptional, along with Boston Joblin from Palmerston North who was the only one, other than Koby, to get a heat win.”

The New Zealand team, including Gisborne's Koby Gooch (wearing hat), at one of the previous meetings in the series.
It’s the second time the Kiwi team have won the trophy in Australia.

“Koby was pretty chuffed to get a race win,” Shanan said. “He got to drive into the middle of the track and do an after-race interview that was shown on the track’s big screen.

“The guy he beat in that race had won the Western Australian title the week before.

“The whole trip was pretty awesome, with a lot of sightseeing. The kids went out and about and raced really well, making lots of lifelong friendships along the way.

“We’d like to thank everyone in Gisborne who supported Koby on his journey to Perth, particularly at the auction night the Gisborne Speedway Club ran.”

The New Zealand team flew home on Friday and are to race in Huntly on Saturday night at the Future of Speedway Ministock Challenge meeting.

Several Gisborne drivers are also racing in the challenge.

