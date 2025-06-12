Four of the Wairoa-based Tapuae’s tries went to their forwards, including a first-half double to burly hooker Ngahiwi Manuel.

In a contender for the fastest try scored in Premier history, Manuel charged down an attempted clearing kick by OBM fullback Braedyn Grant and scored after 28 seconds.

Tapuae set up camp in their hosts’ half and Manuel scored his second try after 16 minutes, which first five and coach Paoraian Manuel-Harman converted for 12-0.

In the 26th minute, hard-working lock Duran Smith scored Tapuae’s third try and Manuel-Harman’s conversion made it 19-0.

OBM got on the board with a pushover try to veteran No 8 Ratu Asivuriusi Nairoroi in the 32nd minute.

Left-footer Austin Brown converted for a 19-7 halftime score.

In the 50th minute, Manuel-Harman scored in the left corner and converted for 26-7.

Six minutes later, Tapuae won a lineout on the right touch on OBM’s 22 and got to within striking distance of the posts in one carry.

From the ensuing ruck, No 8 Knox Ranitu went left to score under the crossbar and the conversion increased their lead to 33-7.

OBM’s second try was a magic moment from three reserves.

Second five De-Villa Pirihi-Coutts chip-kicked down the blindside for centre Bosca Tikicidre, who caught the ball, bent space and time to narrowly avoid two Tapuae defenders and swung a pass infield to left-wing Inosa Qativi, who finished accordingly for 33-12.

The tempo didn’t slow. Sixty-two minutes in, OBM reserve loosehead prop Ratu Nairoroi junior hulked over to score (33-17).

From the restart, Tapuae went four phases forward and left before unleashing reserve centre Ethine Reeves, who cut in off the sideline, beating three would-be tacklers in the process, to score.

Both forward packs dished out and absorbed jarring punishment, none more so than hooker Lance Dickson, OBM’s Taste One Most Valuable Player.

Tapuae co-captain Wayne Hema said it was important they started well and were “very physical”.

“We had to be against OBM. Our blindside flanker Harawira Kahukura had a great game at the lineout and Knox was solid all-round.”

Ranitu was named Tapuae’s MVP.

While acknowledging a grand effort by his pack, OBM captain and lock Jordan Kingi said he wanted more from his outfit.

“It was a tough day for us,” he said. “Tapuae managed to find a few holes out wide and they made metres from it. Our structure was good in the first 20 minutes of the game and the last 20. It showed with the ground we gained during those periods and the fact that we set up some space for our backs to run.”

The George Halley-led HSOB were pushed all the way by Ngātapa in a tight affair at Paddy’s Park.

The blue and whites, after leading 17-14 at halftime, retained the Carmichael Cup, scoring four tries (Matthew Proffit, Rylan Tuwairua-Brown, Siosiua Moala, Cohen Loffler) to Ngātapa’s three (Mosese Bulicakau, Semisi Akana, Sam Hudson tries) along the way.

Pirates coach Anthony Kiwara regretted they were unable to field a side against YMP because of work commitments, but after training on Tuesday, he confirmed his crew would be on deck for their week nine game against OBM.