In the sides’ second meeting, Tapuae kicked on from 21-0 up at the break to win 42-14.

Hinemoa Hubbard (4) and Paku Hiko (2) converted all six of their five-pointers while YMP’s Maia Rickard converted Hana Bates’ two second-half tries.

MVP points went to Samantha Luka (3), Kamoe Paki (2) and Horiana Nepia (1) for Tapuae, and Lu Taitapanui (3), Bronya McMenamin (2) and Scarlett Wyllie (1) for YMP.

The women’s competition gave players of promise the opportunity to continue to build on their improving standards. Poverty Bay Wāhine and age-group representative Shelford was a classic example.

Two years ago, she was selected for the North Island women’s Heartland team and last year she and teammates Horiana and Journey Waru were key members of the Hawke’s Bay crew who won the Hurricanes Under-18 tournament.

Their selection and progression owes an enormous amount to the club.

Manager Turina Paku had good reason to be proud of every player who represented Tapuae in their first championship run, which came a year after their men’s side – the Taniwha – won Poverty Bay Premier men’s club rugby’s Lee Bros Shield for the first time.

“To win this competition is a goal that we’ve been striving to achieve since we entered the competition in 2022,” Paku said.

“Our success this year was driven by a clear vision – to foster a supportive and inclusive environment for women’s rugby. We achieved that with the generous support of our sponsors, QRS, the Wairoa Club, Wairoa Lighthouse Lions and East Coast Lumber.

“Our victory reflects the hard work and dedication of every sponsor, player, coach, member of support staff and supporter who came on our journey,” Paku said.

“As the 2025 champions, the Tapuae women’s team has proved that with a strong vision, resilience and the backing of our community, anything is possible.”