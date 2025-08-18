It was 25 years ago ... winners of the Sports Team category at the 2000 Eastland Sports Awards, with sponsor Gary Bates (second from right), are the Wainui IRB crew of Justin Martin (from left), Kirsty Williams and Mark Mitchell (now the coalition Government's Minister of Police and other portfolios). Absent is crew member Ryan Street. The awards have been revived after a three-year absence.

A record number of nominations have been received as the Tairāwhiti Sports Awards make a comeback.

An awards spokeswoman said the region’s sporting community had shown its strength, spirit and dedication.

“A record-breaking 62 nominations across 14 categories have been received for this year’s sports awards,” Debbie Hutchings, of awards organiser Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti, said.

“A remarkable 20 different sports are represented, highlighting the diversity and depth of talent across our region.”

From Olympians who inspired on the world stage to the crucial grassroots volunteers who made community sport possible, the nominations reflected the passion and commitment of clubs and organisations across Tairāwhiti, Hutchings said.