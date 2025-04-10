The champions have enlisted the services of Neil Hansen, who will play both rounds.

Regan Hindmarsh will lead the Patutahi (2) team in this year's Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants. Photo / Paul Rickard

The ‘Tahi open their defence against Electrinet Park (2) in the morning, then face an afternoon derby against a Patutahi (2) side comprising Lyall Anania, captain Regan Hindmarsh, Dean Pohatu and Hamish Harris.

Poverty Bay are without No 1 Waka Donnelly. Stepping into that role is experienced pennants player Pete Anderson.

Reece Witters and Hayden Keast have taken on the job of jointly running the PB side, and both will be in action at the Springs.

Zach Rolls fills the other spot, although he will only be available for the opening four rounds before heading to Europe.

PB play Patutahi (2) in the morning and Electrinet Park (2) in the afternoon, meaning the Park (2) squad of captain Craig Christophers, Bailey Matoe, Selwyn Peneha, and Anthony Pardoe have the formidable challenge of playing both 2024 finalists over the day.

The team to beat this year, however, could be Electrinet Park (1). Dan Collier is at the helm of a powerhouse Park unit also featuring Anaru Reedy, Peter Stewart and Brad Reynolds.

Park face Tolaga Bay and Waikohu tomorrow.

Zach Rolls will be out to add vital points to Poverty Bay's interclub men's pennants campaign before he heads to Europe for an OE. Photo / Paul Rickard

Auckland-based father and son David and Glenn Solomann will once again make the long journey south to fly the Waikohu flag, although the driving duties can now be shared.

Teenager Glenn, winner of the Sportsman Trophy as player of the 2024 pennants, is at No 1 and David No 2.

Terry Reeves and Ethine Reeves will complete the Waikohu team in their round one clash with Te Puia Hot Springs. Ethine will be replaced by Mike Christophers for round two.

Bruce Yates is at No 1 for Tolaga Bay. Skipper Taine Lincoln, Tim Adamson and Wiremu Aupouri fill the other spots.

The Springs have been dealt a blow this year with the loss of William Brown (now working in Queenstown). Mahia’s Wade Wesche will be in the No 1 slot, backed up by Jason Devery, Thomas Donovan and John Wyllie.

Rounds three and four are at Waikohu on April 26, rounds five and six are at Tolaga Bay on May 10, semifinals are at Poverty Bay on May 18, and the grand final and positional playoffs are at the Park on May 25.

The 2025 Endeavour men’s interclub handicap matchplay pennants start at Waikohu on Saturday.