Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Tahora Station wins top prize at Tahora Horse Sports

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A busy scene at the Tahora Horse Sports. Photo / Rebecca Williams

A busy scene at the Tahora Horse Sports. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Tahora Station – represented by Nick and Rebecca Barclay and their children, Oliver and Annabel – took home the Lands and Survey Cup for the local station, earning the most points at this year’s Tahora Horse Sports.

Tahora Station won the Lands and Survey Cup for the local station with most points at the Tahora Horse Sports. With their awards are, back (from left): Rebecca Barclay, William Barclay, Nancie Barclay and Nick Barclay. Front: children Annabel and Oliver Barclay. Photo / Rebecca Williams
Tahora Station won the Lands and Survey Cup for the local station with most points at the Tahora Horse Sports. With their awards are, back (from left): Rebecca Barclay, William Barclay, Nancie Barclay and Nick Barclay. Front: children Annabel and Oliver Barclay. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Seventy horses competed in the event, with riders travelling from across the region and contending with weather that delivered all four seasons in a single day.

Tui Teka was a standout, winning the Williams and Kettle Trophy for Adult Competitor with Most Points. Alongside their horse, Chex, they also claimed prizes for a horse with the most points and the open horse with the most points.

Lucy Ingram won the prize for Lady Competitor with Most Points and the MS Millar Contracting Trophy for the hunters' jump at the Tahora Horse Sports. Photo / Rebecca Williams
Lucy Ingram won the prize for Lady Competitor with Most Points and the MS Millar Contracting Trophy for the hunters' jump at the Tahora Horse Sports. Photo / Rebecca Williams
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lucy Ingram won the award for Lady Competitor with Most Points and also took home the MS Millar Contracting Trophy for the Hunters Jump.

Other major prizewinners included:

  • Jake Manuel, with horse Bailey: Fred David Trophy for most points with one horse, one rider.
  • Wayne Harvey, with horse Rip: Ginger Tamanui Memorial Trophy for maiden horse with most points.
  • Brian Arnold, a shepherd from Highland Station, is farmer with the most points and the Pablo Memorial Trophy for the Pablo Memorial Hunter Jump.
Highland Station shepherd Brian Arnold won the award for local farmer with the most points at the Tahora Horse Sports. He also won the Pablo Memorial Trophy for the Pablo Memorial Hunter Jump. Photo / Rebecca Williams
Highland Station shepherd Brian Arnold won the award for local farmer with the most points at the Tahora Horse Sports. He also won the Pablo Memorial Trophy for the Pablo Memorial Hunter Jump. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Children’s awards:

  • Annabel Barclay (Tahora Station): Farmers Air Trophy for child with the most points, and the Hutchison Cup for competitor with the most points.
  • George Hawera: Jade Memorial Cup for the child most deserving.

The Tahora Horse Sports Committee – president Mark O’Neill, treasurer Rebecca Williams and secretary Rebecca Barclay – extended thanks to all sponsors for prize donations and financial support, as well as to judges Graeme and Sue Rylott.

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport