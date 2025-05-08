A busy scene at the Tahora Horse Sports. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Tahora Station – represented by Nick and Rebecca Barclay and their children, Oliver and Annabel – took home the Lands and Survey Cup for the local station, earning the most points at this year’s Tahora Horse Sports.

Tahora Station won the Lands and Survey Cup for the local station with most points at the Tahora Horse Sports. With their awards are, back (from left): Rebecca Barclay, William Barclay, Nancie Barclay and Nick Barclay. Front: children Annabel and Oliver Barclay. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Seventy horses competed in the event, with riders travelling from across the region and contending with weather that delivered all four seasons in a single day.

Tui Teka was a standout, winning the Williams and Kettle Trophy for Adult Competitor with Most Points. Alongside their horse, Chex, they also claimed prizes for a horse with the most points and the open horse with the most points.