String of podium finishes for Gisborne-East Coast equestrians

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Lucy Win-Hewetson and Harry Wakatipu (right) won the award for champion show hunter horse at the Poverty Bay A&P Show. Rebecca Porter and Cletus (left) won the reserve champion award.

Gisborne-East Coast competitors delivered a string of podium finishes in the show hunter and jumping arenas at the 150th Poverty Bay A&P Show.

Gisborne’s Lucy Win-Hewetson and her gelding Harry Wakatipu won the NRM Open Horse National Series (1.10m) and the award for champion show hunter horse.

Rebecca Porter picked

