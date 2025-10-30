In the ponies, Shannon Kanz and Handsom Hank won the Category C welcome hunter pony (80cm), Olivia Rau was third in the open pony 90cm Cat C.

Lucy Moylan rode Done Deal to a first placing and picked up the award for reserve champion show hunter pony.

Gisborne's Lucy Moylan and Done Deal (left) received the award for reserve champion show hunter pony at the Poverty Bay A&P Show. At right is Whakatane rider Ashlee Officer on Our Gucci Girl, champion show hunter pony.

Raphelle Kirkpatrick earned second place in the equitation series (Cat C) with Miss River Queen, and Zoe McNaught was second in the open equitation (1.00m).

In the main ring, Fraser Tombleson and McMillans Rhubarb took third place in the open horse 1.10m and later won the New Zealand Warmblood 6-year-old Series (1.20 m).

Charles Rau and Kiwi Jojokee led a Gisborne clean sweep in the open horse 1.10m two-phase, with Tombleson second and Jaime De Costa third (on Spiritus MVNZ).

In the Pro-Am Series (1.20m to 1.30m), Cindy Kershaw on Kiwi Vision finished second, and Sofie Gaddum on Sentra was a close third.

Iyve Speirs piloted WE Benson to first place in the open pony classic 1.10m–1.15m.

Chloe Garbett and MJK Halin Park placed second in the open pony classic 1.05m. Garbett won the open pony 90cm, with Zoe Newman on Sooty in second place and Olivia Rau on Let’s Rumble Bumble third.

In the 1.00m pony show jumping, Ruby Carr and Wembleybrook Giovanni produced a stylish round to take second place, with Rose Kershaw and Barney Rubble third.

Henry Gaddum earned a standout win in the East Coast Performance Horses 5-Year-Old Breeding Series on his home-bred Eye Pinky Promise.

Shannon Kanz and Handsom Hank added to their show hunter victory with a win in the open pony 85cm, while Raphelle Kirkpatrick and Phamias Irish Silver were third in the intro pony 80cm two-phase.

Show general manager Lana Davy praised the hometown effort and said it was wonderful to see so many Gisborne names at the top on such a historic anniversary.