Gisborne Girls' High School student Raphelle Kirkpatrick rides pony River Queen at the North Island Secondary Schools Equestrian Championships. Kirkpatrick placed first in both showjumping rounds and ninth in her show hunter round. Photo / Tessa Campbell
Girls’ High entered only four of these, and their five riders were up against schools with as many as 44. Big teams meant more points overall.
But Gisborne Girls’ High placed well in show jumping and show hunter events, which was why Girls’ High won those specific championships, Campbell said.
Regarding the sportsmanship award, she said: “Although we were not told exactly what we did to win this, we do know we took with us our East Coast manaaki and awhi [respect, care and support] and just did what we would normally do here on the East Coast ... complete our duty jobs and then go to help others, fill in the gaps when volunteers did not show, pack down our arenas and continue to others to make the mahi easier, and most of all stay and express positivity every time we watch our crew and others that need the awhi.”
Campbell said the school, along with sports co-ordinator Michelle Hall, had been supportive of the venture to take part in the championships, and the girls were set up for success.