Small team, big prizes for Gisborne Girls’ High at equestrian event

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne Girls' High School student Raphelle Kirkpatrick rides pony River Queen at the North Island Secondary Schools Equestrian Championships. Kirkpatrick placed first in both showjumping rounds and ninth in her show hunter round. Photo / Tessa Campbell

A Gisborne Girls’ High School team of five riders came away from the North Island Secondary Schools Equestrian Championships in Taupō with three big prizes.

They had a first placing in the jumping championship, won a trophy for the show hunter championship and won the award for best sportsmanship.

