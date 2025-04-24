Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Silver success for East Coast school Te Waiū at kī-o-rahi national tournament

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Te Kura Kaupapa o Te Waiū o Ngati Porou team who claimed silver at the kī-o-rahi manarahi tournament in Palmerston North are: (back row, from left) Kimiora Nepia, Rahui Keelan, Terence Johnson, Doone Kahu, Timi Manuel, Awanui Koia, Tatai Manuel (captain) and Jahziel Sullivan-Paterson, (front row, from left) Parearau Rogers-Brooking, Maeatera Olsen Clarke, Erenora Hohepa, Isabella Moka, Hiria Parata-Elia, Autumn Collins and Kahlia Keelan-Richards. Photo / Marama Beach

It has been the biggest year yet for kī-o-rahi.

The popularity of the Māori cultural tāonga takaro (sporting treasure) – a fast-paced team ball game – continues to grow, producing a raft of new stars reflected in the Ngāti Porou and Tairāwhiti teams’ strong showing at the national kī-o-rahi manarahi tournament.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Waiū o Ngāti Porou, under captain Tatai Manuel, claimed silver, Te Kura o Manutūkē took bronze, Tūranga Wāhine-Tūranga Tāne were fourth and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hawaiiki Hou seventh-equal.

The 36 participating mixed teams were split into nine pools for the tournament, held at the Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North.

Among the Tournament Most Valuable Player award winners was Erenora Hohepa of Te Waiū.

“I was proud to win the MVP Award for wāhine but not just for me, for my team,” said Hohepa, who plays in the position of kaitiaki – her job being to guard the tupu in the middle of the pitch.

Te Waiu's Erenora Hohepa won the Most Valuable Player wāhine award. Photo / Darryl Crawford
“What I most enjoy about kī-o-rahi is learning new skillls, meeting new people and the unity within our team, kura and iwi.

“To anyone keen to start playing, I’d just tell them to listen, take it all in and go hard.”

Te Waiū, coached by Koka Marama Beach and Matua Porou Nepia, won six games straight before Wainuiomata beat them 11-8 in the final.

Te Waiū tumuaki (leader) Tania Hunter was delighted with their efforts.

“They put in a lot of hours, going over and over the same drill until they mastered each one – I was in awe,” she said. “Their coaches were just as committed and consistent and they didn’t play favourites.

“Our team was made up of four Year 12 students, 10 Year 11s and one Year 10, and we’ll have them all of them back again in 2026. They won six games in a row to get to the final and they deserve every mention and accolade.

“I can’t really put into words the immense pride that our learning community and I take in what our team achieved.”

Te Waiū also won the senior kī-o-rahi title at Wiki Hākinakina, which involves kura kaupapa schools, at Christchurch in December 2024.

The Tupurahi Kī-o-Rahi Junior National Tournament is being held in Ruatōria from November 5-7.

