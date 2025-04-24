It has been the biggest year yet for kī-o-rahi.
The popularity of the Māori cultural tāonga takaro (sporting treasure) – a fast-paced team ball game – continues to grow, producing a raft of new stars reflected in the Ngāti Porou and Tairāwhiti teams’ strong showing at the national kī-o-rahi manarahi tournament.
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Waiū o Ngāti Porou, under captain Tatai Manuel, claimed silver, Te Kura o Manutūkē took bronze, Tūranga Wāhine-Tūranga Tāne were fourth and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hawaiiki Hou seventh-equal.
The 36 participating mixed teams were split into nine pools for the tournament, held at the Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North.
Among the Tournament Most Valuable Player award winners was Erenora Hohepa of Te Waiū.