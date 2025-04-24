“I was proud to win the MVP Award for wāhine but not just for me, for my team,” said Hohepa, who plays in the position of kaitiaki – her job being to guard the tupu in the middle of the pitch.

Te Waiu's Erenora Hohepa won the Most Valuable Player wāhine award. Photo / Darryl Crawford

“What I most enjoy about kī-o-rahi is learning new skillls, meeting new people and the unity within our team, kura and iwi.

“To anyone keen to start playing, I’d just tell them to listen, take it all in and go hard.”

Te Waiū, coached by Koka Marama Beach and Matua Porou Nepia, won six games straight before Wainuiomata beat them 11-8 in the final.

Te Waiū tumuaki (leader) Tania Hunter was delighted with their efforts.

“They put in a lot of hours, going over and over the same drill until they mastered each one – I was in awe,” she said. “Their coaches were just as committed and consistent and they didn’t play favourites.

“Our team was made up of four Year 12 students, 10 Year 11s and one Year 10, and we’ll have them all of them back again in 2026. They won six games in a row to get to the final and they deserve every mention and accolade.

“I can’t really put into words the immense pride that our learning community and I take in what our team achieved.”

Te Waiū also won the senior kī-o-rahi title at Wiki Hākinakina, which involves kura kaupapa schools, at Christchurch in December 2024.

The Tupurahi Kī-o-Rahi Junior National Tournament is being held in Ruatōria from November 5-7.