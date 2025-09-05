Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI captain Ollie Egan was a runaway winner of the Makarauria “Boy” Tuhou Shield as the top male goalscorer.
It is understood Egan scored in every game he played in as he amassed 41 goals. The Year 13 student ended his time with the GBHS First XI in style – scoring five goals in their 7-0 thrashing of Tawa College in the seventh-eighth playoff at the Founders Cup secondary schools tournament in Carterton last week.
GMC Green players Jade Stafford and Jess Candy shared the Lynne Tupara Cup for top female goalscorer – scoring 11 apiece.