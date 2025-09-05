Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Siblings win Player of the Year awards for Poverty Bay Hockey

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Poverty Bay Hockey men's Player of the Year Kohere Tupara of YMP. Photo / Mai Gooch

Poverty Bay Hockey men's Player of the Year Kohere Tupara of YMP. Photo / Mai Gooch

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poverty Bay Hockey’s premier individual honour for the 2025 season was a family affair.

Brother and sister Kohere and Jody Tupara were named the respective winners of the Bramwell Cup men’s and women’s Player of the Year.

Kohere, who is also Poverty Bay Hockey chairman, led the Laidlaw YMP A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save