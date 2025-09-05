Poverty Bay Hockey men's Player of the Year Kohere Tupara of YMP. Photo / Mai Gooch

Siblings win Player of the Year awards for Poverty Bay Hockey

Poverty Bay Hockey men's Player of the Year Kohere Tupara of YMP. Photo / Mai Gooch

Poverty Bay Hockey’s premier individual honour for the 2025 season was a family affair.

Brother and sister Kohere and Jody Tupara were named the respective winners of the Bramwell Cup men’s and women’s Player of the Year.

Kohere, who is also Poverty Bay Hockey chairman, led the Laidlaw YMP A team to victory over LPSC LOB Traktion in the Premier men’s grand final and a successful defence of the Champions Shield.

Jody was co-captain of the defending champion GMC Green side, who won every game in 2025 bar the Premier women’s grand final, which Ngatapa won for a history-making first time.

The fullback was described by her team as “a strong-willed and determined player ... leading from the back as always”.