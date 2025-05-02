The Poverty Bay East Coast representative indoor bowls team who enjoyed plenty of success in Mount Maunganui and Whakatāne last weekend are, back (fom left): Andrew Rickard, Bryan Pulley, Keith Setter, Matthew Foster, Dylan Foster and Mike Foster. Middle: Kaye Easton (manager), Sean Haskins, Kayla Trowell, Adam Rickard, Jay Casey and Malcolm Trowell. Front: Warren Gibb, Tina Smith, Lois Lamont, Rachael Rickard, David Lynn and Marise Raklander.

2 May, 2025 01:00 AM 2 mins to read

Poverty Bay East Coast enjoyed plenty of trophy success in a busy two days of representative indoor bowls on the road last weekend.

First up was the Hone Trophy event played in Mount Maunganui against Tauranga, Thames Valley and King Country.

Tauranga won the title decisively with six match points. However, PBEC finished a creditable second on three points – a big improvement from last year’s disappointing fourth.

Thames Valley were third and King Country fourth.

PBEC also contested the Friendship Cup against King Country, emerging as decisive winners by 48.5 points to 19.5.