Dad Waiti Tamatea put a club in Kymani’s hand when he was little and he hasn’t looked back.

He started playing nine holes off the red tees at Poverty Bay in July 2023 and got his first handicap – 39.8 – a couple of months later.

His first official 18-hole score was 106 off a handicap of 46 at the Bay, followed by 96 off 30 at Electrinet Gisborne Park.

The St Mary’s School student now plays most of his golf with his father at Gisborne Park and has got himself down to a 24.0 handicap index after three consecutive nine-hole scores of 41.

With that handicap decrease has come success.

Kymani Tamatea with the silverware after winning the endeavour division of the Electrinet Gisborne Park Golf Club men's club championships.

Kymani and his father recently won the Tūranganui Cup, a subsidiary of the prestigious Te Kanawa Cup men’s pairs at the Park.

Two weeks ago, Kymani earned his biggest title to date – winning the endeavour division of the men’s club champs.

He did it in style, powering to a 5 and 4 win over Josh Taylor in the 18-hole match-play final.

“I played pretty well,” said Kymani. “I was pretty confident, but my heart was pounding on some of those shots.”

Kymani’s short-term goal is simple – to keep improving, inspired by his golfing heroes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and world number-one Scottie Scheffler.

He’s already beaten his dad and is on track to catching Waiti’s 17.5 handicap index and passing his uncle Pete Tamatea (21.6) – the Park greenkeeper – along the way.

Dad won’t mind that. He and Kymani’s mother Amy Williams have backed his golf all the way – mum from behind the scenes.

“Golf is life in this house,” Williams said.

While golf is not in his sporting DNA, rugby is.

Kymani is part of the Tamatea YMP dynasty. His father played for Poverty Bay, as did his grandfather Ron (60 games between 1985 and 2000), a legend of local rugby.

Uncle Kahu, who played for Poverty Bay, Ngāti Porou East Coast and West Coast, is the head coach of East Coast.

Kymani played for YMP in the under-12 age group this year and also started doing waka ama with the YMP club.

But golf is his burning passion, and as he continues his progress, it’s a case of: Watch this space.