They won four of their matches, including a famous 41-35 home win over South Canterbury in Round 6, to place seventh after round-robin play, only three points off the top four.

It qualified them for the Lochore Cup (fifth to eighth) playoffs where they were edged 48-46 by North Otago in their semifinal in Oamaru.

Taumata was outstanding for the Weka, but was denied the semifinal experience after suffering a back injury late in the first half of their Round 8 29-24 golden-point loss to Wairarapa Bush.

The injury also meant he was unavailable for the New Zealand Heartland XV for their two-match tour of Samoa - they beat a President’s XV 31-14 in Apia on Tuesday and play Manuma Samoa at the same Apia Park venue on Saturday. Taumata was in the Heartland XV in 2023.

Taumata made his Poverty Bay debut in 2021 and has played in every season since.

On its Facebook page, Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union gave “a massive congratulations” to him.

It said in a season “built on grit, leadership and consistency” Taumata had “led from the front every week in red, setting the standard for what it means to wear the jersey. A well-deserved recognition for an outstanding year”.

The Ian Kirkpatrick Medal was first presented in 2022. Ngāti Porou East Coast halfback Sam Parkes was the inaugural winner and Poverty Bay’s Stuart Leach was a finalist in 2023.

NZ Rugby named the first round of finalists for its awards this week. The other finalists will be announced on November 28.

The awards show will be broadcast on Thursday, December 11, from 7.30pm on Sky Sport 1.

Poverty Bay RFU’s 2025 awards are being held at Gisborne Park Golf Club on Saturday, November 15.