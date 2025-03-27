Poverty Bay finished bottom of the 12-team competition last year, losing all eight of their matches but picking up six bonus points along the way.

Wairoa-based Manuel-Harman was a member of that 2024 squad, but after being approached by the union, has stepped into the coaching role while continuing his job as communications manager of Tātau Tātau Commercial.

Manuel-Harman, now 30, was first picked for Poverty Bay from Tapuae’s Senior 1 side in 2020, although he did not make his Heartland debut for the Weka until 2021 and played for them in the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

He also wore the jersey of the Hawke’s Bay Magpies – scoring on debut in a Ranfurly Shield match against South Canterbury in 2022.

As a coach, he intends to continue the approach that has been so successful with his club side.

“I want high standards of citizenship on and off the field – family first, being good partners, fathers, respectful men. Play-wise, fitness and skill development will be growth areas.

“In terms of what good loan players bring to successful Heartland sides, in key areas they’re contact athletes who can win the collisions and open games up, for example No 8s, centres and fullbacks who can score from 60m and 80m out.

“We’re lucky to have in the frame young forwards like Nik Patumaka, who has an affinity for Poverty Bay rugby. He’s solid, gets around the park, does his core role at scrum time and in the tight.

“We also want people who can turn the game on its head when we need them to do that.”

With the union having recently invested in equipment to record and cover games, Manuel-Harman will be able to cast a discerning eye over players from the six-team Premier and seven-team Senior 1 club competitions.

“I’m going to do my best to get around the clubs, provide feedback to players ... I want them to know that if you’re good enough, age is only a number. We want to give young players a taste.

“Fitness is big for me. In the club grand final last year [against YMP], our standard of fitness was high enough that we had the ability to go for 20 more minutes on top of the 80 that we did play, if we’d had to.

“We want to be able to attack on both sides of the ruck, depending on where the space is.”

Tiny White Opening Day April 5

Poverty Bay club rugby is to kick off with the traditional Tiny White Opening Day at the Oval on Saturday, April 5, and will conclude with the grand finals on July 12.

The representative programme will include the Weka v Ngati Porou East Coast Kaupoi clash on King’s Birthday weekend, Monday, June 2, with Town v Country to follow.

Game one of the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship will see the Bay defend the Rangiora Keelan Memorial Shield against the Kaupoi at Rugby Park on August 16.

They then face King Country in Taupō, Horowhenua-Kapiti in Levin, Buller in Gisborne, North Otago in Oamaru, South Canterbury in Gisborne, Mid Canterbury in Gisborne and Wairarapa Bush in Masterton.