The Poverty Bay-East Coast Indoor Bowls representative season got off to a promising start with a decisive win against Hawke’s Bay in the annual President’s Trophy last weekend.
The 16-strong Hawke’s Bay team were comprehensively beaten by PBEC 104 to 56 in Gisborne.
PBEC’s dominance started from the first round of fours. A clean sweep of all four games gave them a 16-0 lead which they extended to 54-18 after the rounds of pairs and singles.
Hawke’s Bay made a small inroad into the deficit with two wins and a draw in the second round of fours to finish the first day’s play 60-28 behind.
The second day started with honours shared in the round of pairs, leaving PBEC ahead 72-40.