Pictured in their new team uniforms are Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowls representatives, back (from left): David Lynn, Vikki Haskins (reserve), Andrew Rickard, Rachael Rickard, Warren Edlin, Mike Foster and Matthew Foster. Middle: Warren Gibb, Bryan Pulley, Doc Tipene, Jay Casey and Marise Raklander. Front: Tina Smith, Sophie Haskins, Sean Haskins, Dylan Foster and Adam Rickard.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Pictured in their new team uniforms are Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowls representatives, back (from left): David Lynn, Vikki Haskins (reserve), Andrew Rickard, Rachael Rickard, Warren Edlin, Mike Foster and Matthew Foster. Middle: Warren Gibb, Bryan Pulley, Doc Tipene, Jay Casey and Marise Raklander. Front: Tina Smith, Sophie Haskins, Sean Haskins, Dylan Foster and Adam Rickard.

The Poverty Bay-East Coast Indoor Bowls representative season got off to a promising start with a decisive win against Hawke’s Bay in the annual President’s Trophy last weekend.

The 16-strong Hawke’s Bay team were comprehensively beaten by PBEC 104 to 56 in Gisborne.

PBEC’s dominance started from the first round of fours. A clean sweep of all four games gave them a 16-0 lead which they extended to 54-18 after the rounds of pairs and singles.

Hawke’s Bay made a small inroad into the deficit with two wins and a draw in the second round of fours to finish the first day’s play 60-28 behind.

The second day started with honours shared in the round of pairs, leaving PBEC ahead 72-40.