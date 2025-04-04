Advertisement
Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowlers outgun Hawke’s Bay

By Coralie Campbell-Whitehead
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Pictured in their new team uniforms are Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowls representatives, back (from left): David Lynn, Vikki Haskins (reserve), Andrew Rickard, Rachael Rickard, Warren Edlin, Mike Foster and Matthew Foster. Middle: Warren Gibb, Bryan Pulley, Doc Tipene, Jay Casey and Marise Raklander. Front: Tina Smith, Sophie Haskins, Sean Haskins, Dylan Foster and Adam Rickard.

The Poverty Bay-East Coast Indoor Bowls representative season got off to a promising start with a decisive win against Hawke’s Bay in the annual President’s Trophy last weekend.

The 16-strong Hawke’s Bay team were comprehensively beaten by PBEC 104 to 56 in Gisborne.

PBEC’s dominance started from the first round of fours. A clean sweep of all four games gave them a 16-0 lead which they extended to 54-18 after the rounds of pairs and singles.

Hawke’s Bay made a small inroad into the deficit with two wins and a draw in the second round of fours to finish the first day’s play 60-28 behind.

The second day started with honours shared in the round of pairs, leaving PBEC ahead 72-40.

The home team then won nine of 16 games in the second round of singles and finished with three wins and a draw from the final round of fours for a final scoreline of 104-56.

Top scorers were Marise Raklander and Rachael Rickard with six wins, Andrew Rickard and Mike Foster with five wins and two draws, and Warren Gibb with five wins and one draw.

Tina Smith and Sophie Haskins were newcomers to the representative ranks, while Matthew Foster returned to PBEC rep play after two years of study outside the district.

The result augurs well for the next representative fixtures – the Hone Trophy in Tauranga on April 26 and the Bill Moore/Sunshine Trophies combined event in Whakatāne on April 27.

