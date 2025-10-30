Gisborne United midfielder Aaron Graham moves upfield during the 2022 Central Federation Cup final against Manawatū side North End at Harry Barker Reserve. United won a penalty shootout to clinch the silverware. Graham was named United's first-team player of the year for 2025 at the club's annual prizegiving. Photo / Liam Clayton

Gisborne United player of the year Aaron Graham a model of consistency

Midfielder Aaron Graham is Gisborne United’s player of the year for 2025.

Graham was a model of consistency in a defensive midfield role for Heavy Equipment Services United in their return to football outside the district.

United finished third in Central Football’s Eastern Premiership and were the highest-finishing Gisborne team in the league.

Graham’s reading of the game, his tackling, work rate and distribution were big factors in Gisborne United’s record of beating every opponent in the league at least once this year.

Although Gisborne clubs United and Thistle made the early running in the competition, their results fell away mid-season. Injuries to key players cost United points, but they rallied towards the end of the season.