Gisborne United midfielder Aaron Graham moves upfield during the 2022 Central Federation Cup final against Manawatū side North End at Harry Barker Reserve. United won a penalty shootout to clinch the silverware. Graham was named United's first-team player of the year for 2025 at the club's annual prizegiving. Photo / Liam Clayton
Graham was named first-team player of the year at United’s annual prizegiving function.
Goalkeeper Andy McIntosh was named players’ player of the year, most improved, and club sportsman of the year.
McIntosh converted to goalkeeping after a leg injury affected his mobility for outfield duties. With time between the sticks, he became more than just a stand-in, and this year was one of United’s outstanding performers. Good hands, quick reflexes, bravery and a nose for attacking danger served him and his team well.
Player-coach Josh Adams won the first-team golden boot award for most goals – 13, all in the Eastern Premiership. That they made up just over a quarter of United’s season tally says much for the contribution of the rest of the team to the goals-for column.