Premium
Gisborne United player of the year Aaron Graham a model of consistency

Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne United midfielder Aaron Graham moves upfield during the 2022 Central Federation Cup final against Manawatū side North End at Harry Barker Reserve. United won a penalty shootout to clinch the silverware. Graham was named United's first-team player of the year for 2025 at the club's annual prizegiving. Photo / Liam Clayton

Midfielder Aaron Graham is Gisborne United’s player of the year for 2025.

Graham was a model of consistency in a defensive midfield role for Heavy Equipment Services United in their return to football outside the district.

United finished third in Central Football’s Eastern Premiership and were the highest-finishing

